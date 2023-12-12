"Bro beat the 'tubby' allegations": NBA fans laud Zion Williamson after season-high 36-point night

Zion Williamson exploded for a season-high 36 points as the New Orleans Pelicans put an end to the Minnesota Timberwolves' six-game winning streak. The forward added five rebounds and two assists to help the Pelicans notch up a 121-107 win at the Smoothie King Center on Monday. Williamson's performance amid facing scathing criticism regarding his weight and conditioning, had fans sharing lavish praise on his abilities.

One of the fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to his thoughts on Williamson's electric outing:

"Bro beat the "Tubby" allegations"

The positive responses trickled in:

Fans were waiting for Stephen A. Smith to respond after he had ripped into Williamson earlier for his weight issues:

"LeBron James had dropped 30 in three quarters and completely dominated and looked in peak physical condition. Zion Williamson, who is more than 15 years younger, went to the free throw line, and I saw a belly. When he took a deep breath, his belly bounced. I mean, that kind of belly.”

And the talk on social media was whether Smith would share his two cents after Williamson's game-winning stat line.

Zion Williamson's weight has been a cause of concern for the New Orleans Pelicans

Heading into the contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Zion Williamson's weight was the topic of discussion when it came to talking about the New Orleans Pelicans. With the team's loss to the LA Lakers in the In-Season Tournament semifinal, his fitness and conditioning were called into question, and according to CBS Sports' Brad Botkin, the forward refuses to put importance on his diet and conditioning:

"The Pelicans have repeatedly stressed to Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve. Williamson, multiple team sources have told The Times-Picayune, "doesn't listen".

If this is indeed true, it comes off as bad news to New Orleans and Williamson. The 23-year-old oozes talent and high-game awareness, and is a potential All-Star. But with a lack of attention towards what could elevate him to the next level, he just might be holding himself back from more success.

Williamson is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. His last five games have seen him average 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. If he manages to stay healthy, the Pelicans can make a case for a playoff berth with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum in their ranks.