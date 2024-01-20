“Bro def tweaking”: Fans hilariously react as Shaquille O'Neal tests his beatboxing chops to Mario Winans’ classic song

Shaquille O'Neal is not just an NBA legend, he has also made a name for himself in the music industry. The former LA Lakers legend is frequently seen lip-syncing to famous songs on Instagram.

In a recent video shared on IG, he was seen lip-syncing to Mario Winans’ classic song “I Don't Wanna Know”. While there's no doubt about Shaq’s reputation when it comes to music, he was certainly not doing his best job at it.

NBA fans had some hilarious reactions, with one commenting:

“Shaq are you tweaking of fentanyl per chance.”

Another wrote:

“Bro def tweaking”

Here are some reactions from fans on Shaq's IG post:

Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to rapping. He has several albums under his rap name, Shaq Diesel. Shaq has been rapping since he was in the NBA and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shaquille O'Neal says he wants to perform at Sphere

When it comes to music, Shaquille O'Neal has made a name for himself both as a rapper and DJ. He has been a DJ in several music festivals and has had his own performances.

The NBA legend has performed as a DJ across the world. Recently, on his “Big Podcast” the NBA legend said about his New Year resolution that he wants to continue performing as a DJ and entertain fans.

When asked where he would want to perform, Shaq said:

“I would like to, I don't know the correct terminology. What's that--the Sphere? I would like to be the first dubstep DJ to play in the Sphere. I've done mostly all the big ones but if I can headline something, I would love to headline the Sphere.”

Sphere is in Paradise, Nevada and is owned by Madison Square Garden Company. It's one of the most famous music and entertainment venues in the area and has a seating capacity of around 18,600. The venue is worth around $2.3 billion and is equipped with high-quality music and film equipment.

Shaq is set to perform at the Electric Castle music festival in Romania. As a DJ, Shaq is a magnet. He has also used his platform to give chances to unknown talented artists who have found it difficult to make a name for themselves. He has previously performed in several European countries.

The Hall of Fame player has four rap albums. His first album, Shaq Diesel, also went platinum. Apart from performing as a DJ and a rapper, Shaquille O'Neal is also involved in the industry as a music producer.

