"Bro going to Pistons for 5 years $150 million" - NBA fans react to New York Knicks' OG Anunoby entering free agency

Fans shared their thoughts on New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby entering free agency after he declined his player option. He's looking to sign a new deal this summer as he declined his $20 million player option. This has put the Knicks' future in a puzzle as he was an important piece to their success last season.

The Knicks acquired the two-way forward in the middle of the season for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick. New York also acquired Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa in the trade package.

Anunoby's addition was impactful as they secured the second spot in the Eastern Conference. His injuries plagued him, especially during the postseason. Now, the Knicks have the task to re-sign the forward this summer to keep him away from other teams looking for a two-way swingman.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While the Knicks are willing to offer Anunoby a new deal, fans couldn't help but speculate on his future. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Bro going to the Pistons for 5 years $150 million," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"He’s a Laker omg," a Laker fan posted.

"Sixers gonna steal him," another fan wrote.

A few fans pointed out the possible problems for the Knicks after Anunoby opted out.

"Knicks are about to be without Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett & OG Anunoby next year," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Knicks are actually cooked," another fan shared.

"Knicks fans going out bad," a fan pointed out.

The Knicks are reportedly willing to do anything to keep the forward. There's speculation that New York could offer him a contract that has $35 million annually.

Also read: NBA Rumors: New York Knicks considering landing Lakers' 9x All-Star amid Mitchell Robinson trade talks

Paul George could be a target for the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are focused on building a championship roster for next season. They believe that they are one star away from competing for a championship. According to Marc Stein, the Knicks could make a bug splash in the offseason and trade for a star.

One player who was mentioned was Paul George. George has a $48.7 million player option for next season. There isn't any assurance on what PG-13 has decided to do with his contract with the LA Clippers yet. However, Stein said that if the forward decides to opt in his final year, a trade could happen.

The Knicks have shown interest in trading for George this summer. By replacing Anunoby with the nine-time All-Star, New York will have a solid duo to contend in the East.

Also read: New York Knicks enter Paul George sweepstakes barring $48.8 million opt-in: Report