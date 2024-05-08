"Bro looks like a street performer" - NBA fans sparks memefest as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander arrives in latex outfit for Game 1 vs Mavericks

Two-time All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exudes confidence ahead of Game 1 between the OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks. The Thunder guard arrived in the arena wearing a latex outfit, which caught the attention of fans online. But SGA wasn't safe from the memes that his supporters had in store.

The Thunder is looking to protect the homecourt tonight as they take on the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Whichever team wins the best-of-seven series will advance to the Western Conference Finals for a chance to make it to the NBA Finals.

For SGA, there's still time for him to dress up nicely as he donned a full outfit of gold latex. His entire ensemble, including his gloves, and what seemed to be a tote bag, was gold.

Fans were quick to make memes about his outfit. Here are some of what the fans had to say about SGA's choice of clothing for Game 1.

"Bro looks like a street performer," one fan came up with a witty comparison.

"Why is bro dressed like the Oscar’s trophy," another fan saw the resemblance he had with the Oscar trophy.

"Couldnt show up to met gala because of the playoffs so he brought met gala to Us," one fan hasn't gotten over the Met Gala.

There were a few fans who didn't care about how he dressed, as long as he played tonight.

"Say what you want about the way he dress, he easily dropping 35 tonight.." one fan said.

"50 BOMB TONIGHT!!!!" this fan is expecting a scoring outburst from SGA.

"Shai is dropping 40. Mark it down," another fan has set his hopes high.

Fans are expecting SGA to have a great Game 1 against the Mavs tonight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's teammate believes he should win the MVP award this season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an incredible campaign this year, leading the Thunder to the best record in the Western Conference, with a 57-25 record. With his stellar outing, he made it to being a finalist in the MVP race. His teammate, Josh Giddey, believes that SGA should take home the award this season.

"He understands how good he is. He can take over a game any night. He’s a very unselfish superstar…" Giddey said. "Very deserving of the MVP award."

The MVP award is the only one left in the NBA individual awards as Rudy Gobert was announced the Defensive Player of the Year earlier. SGA will take on his co-finalist in Doncic tonight.

Gilgeous-Alexander played 75 games this season and averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists. This is the second straight time he's averaged at least 30 points in a season.

