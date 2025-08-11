  • home icon
Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield 'absolutely' adores Lakers $3,449,323 star's partner's linkup with model

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 11, 2025 22:32 GMT
Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield reacted to her friends' linking up [Picture Credit: Getty]

Bronny James's girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, largely keeps herself out of the limelight. While she is dating the son of the NBA's billionaire superstar LeBron James, she has rarely been seen at NBA games.

On Monday, Whitfield commented on one of her friend's social media posts featuring two of her besties. Whitfield's model friend, Katarina Spasojevic, posted a picture with her friend Casey Braxton on her Instagram post.

Braxton is the girlfriend of Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, who is on a one-year, $3,449,323 contract.

Spasojevic wore a see-through bodycon skirt over her swimwear. Whereas Braxton wore a pair of white knit pants. The former posted the picture with a short message.

"Guess who’s backkk,"
Excited with the post, Bronny James' girlfriend reacted to the post with one word, followed by a heart emoji.

"Absolutely 😍," Whitfield wrote.

Braxton also reciprocated the love from hern friend.

"@parker.whitfield I love u!!!" she replied.
Comments on the post

Parker Whitfield and Bronny James confirmed their relationship after months of speculation in the media. He was in France to watch his father and Team USA play their quarterfinal game in the Paris Olympics against Brazil. They again sat courtside in the game against Serbia in the semifinal. The couple sat side by side and were joined by Bryce James.

Even when Bronny started his rookie season with the Whitfield, he made a special post for Whitfield. According to People, he wrote in his Instagram post expressing his "love" for his girlfriend and that he 'missed' her.

Lakers' Bronny James and GF Parker Whitfield get cozied up in anniversary picture

Bronny James and his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, celebrated their relationship anniversary on Monday. While the couple has been keeping a very low profile about their relationship, on their anniversary, Bronny was very generous in showing his adoration for Whitfield.

On their special day, Bronny posted a mirror selfie with Whitfield on his IG Story, hugging her from behind as he kissed her cheek before they headed out for dinner.

"Anniversary dinner!😘," he wrote in the caption.

Whitfield reposted the post on her IG Story and reacted with three pink heart emojis.

[Credit: IG/@parker.whitfield]

In her subsequent Story, Whitfield posted another mirror selfie. The couple wore matching swimwear for their special day as Bronny adorably held her from behind and kissed her on the cheek.

[Credit: IG/@parker.whitfield]

Parker Whitfield, the daughter of actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré T. Whitfield, attended the same Sierra Canyon High School as Bronny James and may have been dating since then. The couple made their relationship official in October 2024, when Whitfield celebrated Bronny on National Boyfriend’s Day on her social media post.

