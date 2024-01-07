“Bros on parole”, “League not ready”: Draymond Green suspension capping at 12 games leaves NBA fans divided

Draymond Green has been officially reinstated after being suspended indefinitely by the NBA. He was suspended on Dec. 13 after hitting Jusuf Nurkic across the face in a game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12. On Jan. 6, the NBA released a statement regarding their decision to reinstate Green.

The league’s decision came after Green went through counseling for several weeks. He was also in contact with his team and the league regarding the progress. The statement from the league comes only a few days after the rumors about his return.

When Shams Charania from The Athletic reported that Green was about to make his return after a 12-game suspension, NBA fans were divided in their opinion. While some saw an absence of almost a month as a better lesson for Green, some said that the return was too fast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the post on “X” (formerly Twitter), one of the fans was against Green making his return to the league. He wrote:

“don’t let that thug in the league.”

Another fan was a bit positive in opinion and hoped that the therapy and absence might be in Green favor. He wrote:

“He should be good for the rest of the season.”

Here are some reactions from fans on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

NBA releases statement reinstating Draymond Green

The league has finally settled on its decision to reinstate the Warriors’ suspended star Draymond Green after he was suspended on Dec. 13. The decision came on Jan. 6, and it was announced by Joe Dumars, the Executive Vice President and the head of Basketball Operations of the NBA.

Dumars announced that Green had been reinstated by the league. Green was reportedly in contact with the NBA, Warriors and the NBPA throughout his counseling sessions. However, the Warriors star would have to continue this session throughout the season.

Expand Tweet

“Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players,” the league said in a statement. “He has engaged in meetings with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors and the NBAPA, both of which will continue throughout the season."

The league had suspended Green for his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” for the season. He was previously suspended for five games for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock in a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Warriors. He had also stepped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in the last season’s playoffs.

So far, for the 12 games that Draymond was not on the roster due to his suspension, the Warriors went 7-5, perhaps not a bad record for how the Dubs are playing. However, the Warriors are in dire need of Green.

He increases the pace of the offense, he is an excellent communicator on the defense and perhaps the biggest voice in the locker room.

Moreover, Green signed a $100 million deal with the Warriors last season of which he has already lost $1.9 million due to suspension.