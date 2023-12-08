“But nobody texted” - Chris Paul denies ‘weird’ rumors of Adam Silver calling him after Scott Foster incident

With the incident between Chris Paul and the NBA official Scott Foster, things are still not calming down. On Wednesday, Adam Silver sent a stern PSA to the Warriors point guard and the veteran official.

Later, after the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Paul gave an update on the incident. The Warriors guard said he hasn’t heard from the NBA commissioner regarding the feud between him and Foster.

Paul also added that he wasn’t comfortable with how the league handled the situation between him and Foster. Paul said that he had to call Byron Spruell, the President of League Operations, but not being reached out on their own is ‘weird.’

"Nah, ain't nobody called me since all that happened," Paul said. "The league, usually sometimes they'll call or interview you, but nobody texted, called or nothing since it happened…I don't know. I haven't talked to Adam. [President of league operations] Bryon [Spruell]. Nobody. I talked to Bryon but I had to call him. He didn't call me. I don't know, it's weird."

On November 22, Paul was ejected by Foster during the Warriors’ loss against his former team, the Phoenix Suns. The rivalry between Paul and Foster is nothing new and perhaps the entire league knows about it.

Paul later said that the rivalry was personal between them. Commissioner Adam Silver said the league would weigh in on the matter in a few weeks.

Adam Silver speaks on Chris Paul and Scott Foster incident

Although Adam has not directly reached out to Chris Paul or Scott Foster, he did give his opinion on the incident. In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Silver gave a very balanced assessment of the situation between Foster and Paul.

Silver added that he would want Paul and Foster to talk about whatever problem exists between them in private. He also added that, even though there might be bad blood between Paul and Foster, they should deal with it professionally on the court.

"You have there -- two veterans who are the best at what they do. Scott is one of the most respected NBA officials, one of the highest-rated NBA officials, which is why he referees in our Finals games. Of course, Chris [Paul] 's track record speaks for itself.

"The way we've tried to handle that, is talk to both of them and say, 'The expectation is that you're going to be professional.' And deal privately with the two of them and say guys, 'Whatever the bad blood is between you two, you don't have to be friends, but you got to both go out and do your jobs.' So that's my expectation moving forward," Silver said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

After Paul’s comments, there are expectations that he might get a call from the commissioner sooner or later.