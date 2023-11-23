5 times Chris Paul was visibly frustrated with controversial NBA official Scott Foster

NBA superstar Chris Paul is not so much a fan of league referee Scott Foster. In fact, he came out a number of times to express his frustration and openly criticize the controversial official.

As per published numbers, ‘CP3’ has found the going tough when Foster is officiating, particularly in the playoffs where he is 2-17, including losing 13 straight at one point. Such has left the 12-time All-Star incredibly frustrated.

Here are some instances where 38-year-old Paul expressed his frustration with official #48 Foster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 times Chris Paul showed his frustration towards NBA official Scott Foster

#1. Paul calls out Foster for technical foul in 2018

Back in January 2018, while he was still playing for the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul called out Foster for giving him a technical foul with 4:52 remaining in their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While the Rockets won said game, it didn't stop the former Wake Forest standout to voice his dismay for Foster.

He said of the referee after the game:

"Yeah, Scott Foster at his finest. You know what I mean? He just never fails. Some of them, you can [communicate] with. You've just gotta figure out who you can and you can't. I got a tech tonight. I'm over there with [referee Courtney Kirkland] saying, 'That's Scott, that's Scott,' and I got a tech. That's history there. He the man. That's who they pay to see."

#2. Paul, Harden speak out against Foster in 2019

In February 2019, following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Chris Paul went at Foster again, this time backed by then-teammate James Harden.

The two, who both fouled out in the game, took turns in criticizing the official for what they deemed was the unfair treatment they got.

“I don’t know what else to do, know what I mean? I've met with the league with him before. I don't know what else to do," said Paul.

Harden, for his part, said: “Scott Foster ... I never really talk about officiating, but he’s just rude and arrogant … For sure, it’s personal. For sure. I don’t think he should be able to even officiate our games anymore, honestly.”

#3. Thunder’s Paul critical of Foster after Game 7 loss to Rockets

In a 2020 playoff bubble against the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul, now playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, voiced his frustration over Foster for calling a critical delay of game in Game 7. They went on to lose the opening round series.

He said (2:45):

“It’s crazy … I tied my shoe up for us to see the replay. Scott Foster walked up to me and told me, ‘Hey Chris, you don’t have to do that, I’ve got them sweeping up the floor.' But he still called a delay of game. That made no sense!”

#4. Paul lashes out at Foster after Game 3 loss to the Lakers in 2021

Playing for the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul lost 11 in a row in Foster-officiated games.

The star guard made sure to highlight that in the postgame press conference, saying:

“If I was a betting man, 11 games in a row. Eleven games in a row.”

Expand Tweet

#5. Paul tossed by Foster in return to Phoenix

The latest of the acrimonious back-and-forth between Chris Paul and Scott Foster took place on Wednesday night when ‘CP3’ returned to Phoenix as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Paul was ejected with 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter after receiving two technical fouls after a heated discussion (check out the video below) with the referee. By the time of his ejection, Paul had six points, six assists and two rebounds. Golden State went on to lose the game 123-115.

Expand Tweet