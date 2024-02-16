Caitlin Clark breaking NCAA's all-time scoring record earns Trae Young's respect: "Only fitting you break it"

Trae Young congratulated college star Caitlin Clark who recently made history in the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. Clark became the NCAA's all-team leader in points in the women's basketball. After this feat, she was congratulated by other professional athletes, including the NBA star.

The previous record was 3,527 points and was set by former Washington guard Kelsey Plum. Clark made history in front of the Iowa crowd by scoring eight points and securing the top spot on the scoring list. It all happened during the first half when the 22-year-old hit a three-pointer near the logo.

The crowd erupted as everyone celebrated the milestone that Clark reached. Officials had to stop the game momentarily to honor the college star as she hugged her teammates and the fans gave her a standing ovation.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who watched the game, congratulated the star on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Wow!! Only fitting you break it this way!! Congrats Big Time," Young posted on X.

Clark has played 25 games this season and is averaging 32.1 points, seven rebounds, and 8.3 assists. She's making 39% of her shots from the three-point arc and has led Iowa to an 11-2 record. The star guard has increased her production from the previous season, as she averaged 27.8 points in the 2022-23 campaign.

Caitlin Clark gets recognition from WNBA star

As she surpassed Plum in the NCAA all-time scoring list, Caitlin Clark has continued to show her talents to the world. She finished the last season with four games with 40 or more points.

This season, she only has three, but that doesn't discount her greatness as a star prospect. Legends and even active stars recognize the work she puts into each game. As she broke the record, Clark was praised by the Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, who shared her excitement.

"I hope everyone in the media takes time to understand that she is not just a basketball player but a young woman that has feelings and emotions," Plum said (via NBC Sports). "She carries it with grace, but there’s a lot to handle there. If anything, make sure that we show her love outside of her performance."

Clark continues to inspire aspiring athletes with how well she's played in her college career. Last Sunday, she also became the sixth player in women's college basketball to dish out 1,000 assists.

The Iowa product has one more year of eligibility and can exercise it next season. Even with that option, many are calling her to enter the WNBA Draft after this season.

