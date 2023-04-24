Can Dejounte Murray get suspended in NBA Playoffs for bumping into the referee? Consequences behind the move explored

Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray may be in trouble as he faces a potential suspension after colliding and exchanging words with an official. Considering the state of dishing out suspensions this postseason, the Hawks guard is quite likely to face suspension in Game 5.

Murray bumped into an official at the end of Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. While an inadvertent run-in during the course of the game may have been overlooked, Murray very evidently went over to the referee to exchange words.

The display was one of frustration as the Atlanta Hawks went down 3-1 in the first-round series with a 121-129 loss to the Celtics. However, Murray's behavior is inexcusable as it could quite realistically see him suspended for Game 5.

Murray's approach to the official after the game is a clear indication of his intent to confront the referee and possibly intimidate him.

A similar situation was seen with Celtics forward Grant Williams, who was suspended for a game after unintentionally running into referee Cheryl Flores. Considering that suspensions have already been dealt out in this year's postseason, Dejounte Murray could be next on the list.

Should Murray's suspension be announced, the Hawks will find themselves in a terrible position. With Game 5 heading back to Boston, Atlanta may see its postseason aspirations slip away.

The Dejounte Murray experiment hasn't worked out

The Atlanta Hawks swung for the fences in the offseason when they traded for Dejounte Murray. While John Collins was rumored to be the piece on the move, the Hawks managed to retain him and acquire Murray at the same time.

The pairing of Murray and Hawks superstar Trae Young was an interesting one. Murray made up for Young's defensive shortcomings while also taking over playmaker duties.

While there were high expectations for the backcourt duo to be one of the best in the league, the Hawks were a fairly mediocre franchise.

Murray and Young have been fairly solid in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the win column says it all. Atlanta are likely to see their postseason run come to an end as they head back to Boston for Game 5.

There have also been rumors suggesting that Trae Young may garner interest from the LA Lakers in the offseason. If there is any truth to this, it is evident that the Dejounte Murray experiment hasn't quite worked out.

