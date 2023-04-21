LA Lakers Rumors: Trae Young could possibly land with Purple & Gold after signing with Klutch Sports 

As Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks continue to struggle in the playoffs, reports have now linked the star guard to the LA Lakers. Given that Young and the Hawks have had a mediocre season that now finds them stuck between a rock and a hard place, the speculation is that big changes are coming.

Part of that could be a deal for Young, with reports emerging late in the season that the front office has received the green light to discuss potential trades for Young. On the heels of the news that Young has now signed with Klutch Sports, the theory is that he will unite with LeBron James in LA this coming offseason.

Of course, with D'Angelo Russell on an expiring contract, the Lakers will also have to make a decision regarding what direction they want to go. Depending on how things play out this postseason, the team could do everything in its power to re-sign Russell.

According to one NBA Executive, as quoted by Sean Deveney of Heavy.com:

“They went out and got tradeable pieces. If the Hawks don’t make a move in the summer, the Lakers would be a possibility next season… I also don’t buy that every guy who signs with Klutch is going to the Lakers, that is obviously not the case. But this is one they have been watching.”

Atlanta Hawks v Houston Rockets

Will the Atlanta Hawks really move on from Trae Young?

It sounds hard to imagine, given that Trae Young has been a staple of the era in Atlanta, however, the indication is that he could be on his way out. After the team's impressive Eastern Conference finals run during the 2021 season, the Hawks haven't been able to replicate the same success.

With many now crediting their run that season to other teams being fatigued from the quick turnaround after the bubble, Trae Young's days could be numbered.

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game One

Earlier this month, Trae Young opened up on rumors that the team could be looking to trade him. He spoke to The Athletic:

“It could be false, could be true, you never know. Like, you can’t focus on things like that. That messes up your head and then you’re not ready to play so, me, I’m not worried about that. I’m gonna let my game play.

"After the season, whatever happens, happens. I mean, I’m focused on the next task in hand. I can't worry about the outside noise or whatever fake stories come out, or what’s true, whatever."

As the team gears up to defend its home court on Thursday night in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs, only time will tell how things will shake out in Atlanta this offseason.

