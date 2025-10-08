  • home icon
"Can't remember LeBron James doing something like this" - NBA fans abuzz over Luka Doncic's classy team bonding getaway ahead of Lakers season opener

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 08, 2025 03:51 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Luka Doncic's classy team bonding getaway [Picture Credit: Getty]

With each day heading into the season, Luka Doncic is making his championship intentions clear with the LA Lakers. Recently, Doncic stepped up as a leader and took his first step towards building team chemistry, and fans loved it.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Doncic organized a special team event at Porsche Driving Experience in his first step towards building team chemistry. According to McMenamin, each Laker player had the option to pick one of the three Porsche cars and take it for the driving experience on the track.

The fans were excited with Luka Doncic's leadership. Reacting to the news, one of the fans praised Doncic for being a great teammate.

"Wow Luka is such a great teammate."
One of the Lakers fans said Doncic was finally doing what "normal" Lakers do.

"Finally a normal Laker. Its been a while."
A fan hilariously shaded the Lakers, predicting a failed season.

"Nice they’re planing their late April vacations already."
Meanwhile, one of the fans took a shot at LeBron James for his current glute injury.

"Lebron probably ns due to his a** nerve flamming up riding in a fast car excuse."
A fan hilariously found a way to troll James Harden.

"Let Harden organize a team event at a club and he’s a bad teammate tho."
Another fan took a shot at LeBron James for not taking steps to build the Lakers' chemistry in the past.

"Not hating but can't remember Lebron doing something like this? Lmk."
Comments on the post
However, another fan jumped in support of the 4x NBA champion, alluding to his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Imagine lebron doing this in 2018 instead of dragging plumbers to the finals 😭."
Jarred Vanderbilt reveals Lakers leadership with LeBron James and Luka Doncic

This offseason, the Lakers made sure to make Luka Doncic the face of their franchise. While the Lakers might have moved on from the LeBron James era, their roster still needs the leadership of the NBA superstar.

However, according to Jarred Vanderbilt, the Lakers' leadership is not concentrated in James and Doncic. According to the Lakers forward, the leadership is divided among the top players on the team.

"I mean we have a lot of leaders," he said. "Everybody kind of covers different categories. We got (LeBron James), Luka (Doncic) that are the vocal leaders. Me and Marcus (Smart) as far as defense. Some guys just like (Austin Reaves) and Gabe (Vincent) just lead by example."

Unlike last season, the Lakers are entering the season as a healthy group. With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James sharing the heavy load, their role players will have a crucial role to play in their quest for the title.

