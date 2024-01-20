"Can't be within 500 feet of any school": NBA fans point out Josh Giddey's absence at Chet Holmgren's HS jersey retirement

Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren have been teammates for two seasons with the OKC Thunder. Both are starters on a team that is expected to make a deep run in the playoffs this season. Giddey and Holmgren’s chemistry on the court has been a big part of Oklahoma’s impressive run so far.

The Thunder are in Minnesota for a mouthwatering clash against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. A day before the said game, nearly the entire OKC team went to Minnehaha Academy for Holmgren’s high school jersey retirement.

Conspicuously absent in the video of the Thunder arriving was Giddey. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) quickly reacted to the news:

“Josh ‘Can’t be within 500 feet of any school’ Giddey”

In mid-November last year, allegations surfaced on social media that Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The accusations had since been taken down hours after the posts created a storm.

A few days later, the NBA announced that it would be investigating the said allegations. The OKC Thunder, coach Mark Daigneault and Giddey refused to comment on the whole brouhaha. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Australian continued to play alongside Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of his Thunder teammates.

Josh Giddey consistently received boos, whistles and not-so-flattering names every time he suited up for OKC on the road. Holmgren and “SGA” said on a few occasions that Giddey was tough and took the storm with an even-keel attitude.

A few days ago, the Newport Beach Police stopped their over two-month investigation of the allegations. They gave a statement saying that they “could not corroborate claims” that proved Giddey did as accused.

Perhaps the perception around Josh Giddey will change; maybe it never will. On Friday night in Minnehaha during Chet Holmgren’s high school jersey retirement, he may have chosen to lie low.

Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren will have key roles to play against the Timberwolves

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season. He has helped Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the playmaking duties. Giddey’s all-around talent and basketball IQ almost always shine in every game. He will have a big role to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chet Holmgren may perhaps have the toughest job on the defensive end on Saturday versus the Timberwolves. He will have to guard big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. The lanky center will have to battle and jostle under the boards for rebounds.

Holmgren’s job will also include protecting the rim. Against Minnesota’s athletic attackers led by Anthony Edwards, he will be taking on an unenviable task.

Josh Giddey was a no-show at Minnehaha Academy, but he will be a big presence at Target Center along with Chet Holmgren.

