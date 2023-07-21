“Can y’all drug test” – Gilbert Arenas teases Austin Reaves for snubbing Allen Iverson from his top 5 shooting guards 

Austin Reaves has emerged as one of the NBA's most valuable role players right now for his stellar efforts last season, especially in the postseason. For that reason alone, he earned a big payday from the LA Lakers at the start of free agency.

Recently, Reaves has been booked to shows as he slowly builds up his fame. He's been sharing his story and takes about the NBA. When asked to make a list of his top five shooting guards, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard shared a great group.

The Lakers' breakout star had Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, James Harden and Brandon Roy. However, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas wasn't impressed with him leaving off Allen Iverson.

"@kingjames can y'all drug test @austinreaves12 PLS...this man didn't say (IVERSON) but roy," Arenas posted on Instagram.

"The only person we call roy is (Roy fucking gatorade drinking on the bench ass HIBBERT) 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 don't confuse him with 🗣️B-ROY Mr natural aka Mr smooth."

Reaves caught wind of Arenas' post and defended his list. The shooting guard left a comment for the former Washington Wizards' All-Star and clarified that he meant Brandon Roy, not Roy Hibbert, as the former star insisted. However, Austin didn't clarify why he didn't put Iverson on his list.

Reaves defends his top 5 shooting guards list

Austin Reaves considered signing with two Texas teams during free agency

Coming into free agency, Austin Reaves was one hot commodity in the league following his breakout year with Los Angeles. There were a handful of teams that considered signing the young shooting guard. However, he opted to re-sign with the Lakers on a new deal worth $56 million for four years.

On "All The Smoke," he talked about his journey in the league. Reaves also said that he considered signing with two teams from Texas, the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, but opted to return to the Lakers.

"I really wanted to be in LA the whole time," Reaves said. "There was a couple of situations that were close. Like I said, I really wanted to be in LA, felt like home to me.

"Houston, before the Fred (VanVleet deal) and then San Antonio."

