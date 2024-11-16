Carmelo Anthony's ex likens Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight to 6x NBA champ and famous YouTuber

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks shared her opinion on the highly anticipated fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and social media personality turned boxer Jake Paul. On Friday, Burks shared a video of the legendary boxer walking to the arena before a fight.

She accompanied the post with a caption, comparing the fight between Tyson and Paul to six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and Mr. Beast, a YouTuber with 330 million subscribers.

"This fight is like watching Michael Jordan play Mr. Beast 1v1," Burks wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carmelo Anthony's co-parent shares her views on Mike Tyson-Jake Paul's fight. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Burk's caption criticized Paul and expressed her support for Tyson. However, the match outcome was different. Paul won the fight with a unanimous judges vote after eight two-minute rounds. The match grabbed the attention of boxing fans worldwide and was streamed live on Netflix.

Trending

It was the first fight for Tyson, a former heavyweight champion, in 19 years. After the match, Paul paid his respects to Tyson and his legendary status in boxing.

"This guy has always had my back. I love him and his family, his coaches. It was an honor to be in the ring with him. I was trying to hurt him but I was scared he was going to hurt me. I did my best," Paul said in the post-match interview.

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks celebrates her new children's book inspired by her daughter

Burks wrote a children's book inspired by her daughter, Genesis. Last month, she shared a post by Sharp editorial on her Instagram story to celebrate and promote the launch of her new endeavor.

Mia Burke promotes her children's book on her IG story. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)

The book is titled "Tall Like Me" and is an activity book centered around height. Sharp editorial captioned its post:

"Inspired by her daughter, @miaangel_ authored a heartwarming children’s book that celebrates the beauty of tallness. Every child is unique, and “Tall Like Me” serves as a loving reminder to revel in what makes you YOU!"

Burks gave birth to Genesis in 2017 when Anthony was still married to reality TV star La La Anthony. The news of Melo cheating caused problems in the former Knicks star's relationship with La La, and the two ended up filing for a divorce in 2021.

Genesis is Melo's youngest child and has a half-brother, Kiyan Anthony. He has been making a buzz after announcing his decision to follow in his father's footsteps and join his alma mater to play collegiate basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback