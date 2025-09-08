Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony glows with pride over son Kiyan’s shining moment with NBA legend dad in SLAM cover

La La Anthony had a proud moment as a mother after her and her ex-husband Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, appeared on the cover of the latest issue of SLAM magazine. Kiyan, now a Syracuse freshman, appeared on the cover with his NBA legend father.The magazine's social media posted a series of pictures, featuring Kiyan and Melo both posing in Syracuse jerseys. The cover was released shortly after Anthony was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.&quot;Fresh orange juice now ready. Kiyan Anthony for SLAM 258,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostProud mom La La Anthony could barely hold her excitement and posted a series of Kiyan's SLAM cover pictures on her Instagram stories.&quot;HIM,&quot; she wrote on the top.&quot;@kiyananthony my❤️,&quot; she again wrote in the caption.[Credit: IG/@lala][Credit: IG/@lala]Kiyan Anthony delivered an emotional speech at his father's Hall of Fame induction. Carmelo also thanked his children, Kiyan and Genesis, for keeping him grounded. Although La La Anthony wasn't present at the event, the New York Knicks star took the moment to thank all the women in his life.Kiyan has now joined his father's alma mater, Syracuse, for his collegiate career. Melo left an undying legacy at Syracuse, leading the school to an NCAA championship in 2003. Now his son has a chip on his shoulder to advance his father's legacy.La La Anthony reveals she cried everyday since son Kiyan left for collegeWith his parents divorced, Kiyan Anthony remained with his mother, La La Anthony, for most of his life before moving to Syracuse for college. Over time, as La La previously had mentioned, her son became her world and also her best friend, one of the reasons it was hard for the actress to cope when Kiyan moved out.Last month, in a live video with her son, the Think Like a Man actress revealed that she cried every day with Kiyan not around much.&quot;I've been so sad because Kiyan is not in the house anymore,&quot; La La said. &quot;He's in Syracuse, I cry every single day y'all. Every single day I cry. Because I miss my best friend.&quot; Last year, in a conversation with Essence, Anthony had said that she was preparing herself for the time her son leaves for college. It seems like the mother's love overpowered all her preparations. In June last year, Kiyan had revealed that his mother had started crying with thoughts of him leaving, even before he had left.