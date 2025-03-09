Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks left in stitches as daughter Genesis shows her playful side jamming to Doechii's 'Anxiety'

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks was left in stitches after seeing her daughter's playful side during a car ride. On Saturday, Burks shared a monochrome video, featuring her daughter Genesis, on her Instagram story with her 80.3K followers.

Ad

She attached the rapper Doechii's song 'Anxiety' with her story and expressed her reaction to her daughter's antics through laughing emojis in the upload's caption.

Melo's daughter Genesis gives hilarious reactions while singing a song. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video, Carmelo Anthony's daughter is seen syncing her lips to the song's lyrics with exaggerated emotions and movement. The kid is making funny faces and acting hilariously to make her mother laugh during the ride.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Melo was never open about his daughter and fans weren't sure of her existence until the former Knicks star confirmed it in a clip he shared in honor of his retirement in 2023. When Burks conceived Genesis, Melo was still married to his ex-wife La La Anthony.

The former Knicks player got divorced in 2021 because of irreconcilable differences with his wife. However, Melo has remained a father figure to his only daughter.

Ad

The former Knicks star also has a son, Kiyan Anthony, with his ex-wife. Kiyan is a four-star recruit who recently committed to his father's alma mater, Syracuse.

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks chaperones her daughter Genesis on a Chinatown trip

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks took her daughter on a trip to Chinatown. On Feb. 14, Burks shared pictures from her outing on her Instagram story and expressed her thoughts on the trip in the caption of her upload.

Ad

"Chaperoned GG's field trip to Chinatown today," Burks captioned.

Mia Burks shares pictures of her daughter's outing. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)

The first picture in her story featured the Knicks star's only daughter standing in an iconic red telephone booth and pretending to dial a number on the antique telephone system with a rotating dialer.

Ad

The kid was wearing a pink T-shirt and a pink bow ribbon in her hair. In another story, Genesis is seen standing in front of a ceremonial dragon-head puppet, which is mainly used in various dance forms in East Asian culture. Melo's daughter is seen wearing a black fur jacket with a white Nike swoosh on the back.

Clearly, Genesis enjoyed her time in Chinatown and her mother was delighted to share the experience with her followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback