  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Carmelo Anthony
  • Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks left in stitches as daughter Genesis shows her playful side jamming to Doechii's 'Anxiety'

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks left in stitches as daughter Genesis shows her playful side jamming to Doechii's 'Anxiety'

By Avi Shravan
Modified Mar 09, 2025 20:43 GMT
Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks left in stitches as daughter Genesis shows her playful side. (Image Source: Imagn, @miaangel_/Instagram)

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks was left in stitches after seeing her daughter's playful side during a car ride. On Saturday, Burks shared a monochrome video, featuring her daughter Genesis, on her Instagram story with her 80.3K followers.

Ad

She attached the rapper Doechii's song 'Anxiety' with her story and expressed her reaction to her daughter's antics through laughing emojis in the upload's caption.

Melo&#039;s daughter Genesis gives hilarious reactions while singing a song. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)
Melo's daughter Genesis gives hilarious reactions while singing a song. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)

In the video, Carmelo Anthony's daughter is seen syncing her lips to the song's lyrics with exaggerated emotions and movement. The kid is making funny faces and acting hilariously to make her mother laugh during the ride.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Melo was never open about his daughter and fans weren't sure of her existence until the former Knicks star confirmed it in a clip he shared in honor of his retirement in 2023. When Burks conceived Genesis, Melo was still married to his ex-wife La La Anthony.

The former Knicks player got divorced in 2021 because of irreconcilable differences with his wife. However, Melo has remained a father figure to his only daughter.

Ad

The former Knicks star also has a son, Kiyan Anthony, with his ex-wife. Kiyan is a four-star recruit who recently committed to his father's alma mater, Syracuse.

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks chaperones her daughter Genesis on a Chinatown trip

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks took her daughter on a trip to Chinatown. On Feb. 14, Burks shared pictures from her outing on her Instagram story and expressed her thoughts on the trip in the caption of her upload.

Ad
"Chaperoned GG's field trip to Chinatown today," Burks captioned.
Mia Burks shares pictures of her daughter&#039;s outing. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)
Mia Burks shares pictures of her daughter's outing. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)

The first picture in her story featured the Knicks star's only daughter standing in an iconic red telephone booth and pretending to dial a number on the antique telephone system with a rotating dialer.

Ad

The kid was wearing a pink T-shirt and a pink bow ribbon in her hair. In another story, Genesis is seen standing in front of a ceremonial dragon-head puppet, which is mainly used in various dance forms in East Asian culture. Melo's daughter is seen wearing a black fur jacket with a white Nike swoosh on the back.

Clearly, Genesis enjoyed her time in Chinatown and her mother was delighted to share the experience with her followers.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी