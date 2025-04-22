Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks shares hilarious video of daughter to express parenting struggles

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks' social media posts are mostly about her daughter. She consistently shares pictures and videos on her Instagram story, with some clips of Genesis Harlow making her laugh.

On Tuesday, Burks posted a hilarious video of Genesis lip-synching to the viral parenting struggles video. She lip-synched to the voice of a father saying he'll put a roof over the child's head and food on the plate.

"Ain't that you are supposed to do?" Genesis lip-syched. "I am your child. You had me. I didn't ask to be here."

[Credit: IG/@miaangel_]

The hilarious clip left Burks in stitches, and she reacted to it with some laughing emojis.

Carmelo had a daughter with Burks when he was still married to his ex-wife, La La Anthony; however, the former New York Knicks star has never acknowledged having a daughter in public.

When Carmelo released his retirement video in 2023, his son, Kiyan Anthony, and Genesis were part of it. Unlike Kiyan, who was in the video, Carmelo held a picture of his daughter while he talked about his legacy in the NBA.

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks left in stitches watching daughter jamming to Doechii's 'Anxiety'

Doechii's "Anxiety" has been trending lately. From TikTokers to other big social media influencers, dancing and jamming to the song has gone viral after they recreated the famous scene of Will Smith and Ashley Banks from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Carmelo Anthony's ex, Mia Burks, and her daughter, also took on the trend.

In an Instagram story post in March, Burks posted a video of her daughter Genesis jamming to the song. She made hilarious movements and expressions, making her mother laugh. Burks reacted to the video with laughing emojis.

[Credit: IG/@miaangel_]

Last year, Genesis celebrated her seventh birthday in a New York Knicks-themed party. Burks posted a series of pictures, with cakes and the decoration in the team's colors. Genesis wore Carmelo Anthony's Knicks No. 7 jersey. The former NBA star was also at the party.

