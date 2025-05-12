Carmelo Anthony’s ex Mia Burks shares never-before-seen snap of their daughter Genesis on special day

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks shared some never-before-seen pictures of the former Knicks star's daughter, Genesis Harlo Anthony. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Burks shared a couple of pictures featuring her daughter on her Instagram story.

The pictures showed the progression of Burks and Anthony's child from a baby to a grown kid. Burks accompanied a loving message for her daughter in the caption of her last story.

"love being your momma!🤗"

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks shares pictures of her daughter on her IG story. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)

The first story featured a picture of an infant Genesis sitting latched onto a stroller. The child is wearing a pink dress with white polka dots as she stares away from the camera. The second picture featured a grown Genesis smiling while striking a pose for the camera. She is wearing a pink fur hat with bunny ears.

The last picture in Burks' story featured a selfie of her daughter hugging her mother from behind.

Anthony's relationship with Burks caused a big stir in the former Knicks star's personal life. He had Genesis with Burks in 2017 when he was still married to his ex-wife, La La Anthony. The infidelity became a big reason behind the former couple's divorce in 2021.

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks names her daughter Genesis' latest basketball-related request

Carmelo Anthony left behind a legacy in the NBA when he retired in 2023. His son, Kiyan Anthony, has already started to walk the same path as his father to carry on his legacy. Last year, the 10-time All-Star's son committed to Syracuse, his father's alma mater, and now it looks like his daughter is on the same track.

On May 5, Mia Burks shared a screenshot on her Instagram story featuring a text message exchange between her and her daughter, Genesis. In the messages, the kid is asking her mother for a basketball room.

Genesis Harlow Anthony asks her mother for a basketball room. (Credits: @miaangel_/Instagram)

When her mother asked her about the colors in the room, the child requested the Knicks' colors (white, orange and blue). Carmelo Anthony's daughter is an avid Knicks fan. She even celebrated her seventh birthday in a NY Knicks theme where she wore a Knicks jersey with her father's number on it.

While Kiyan is shaping his career to get into the NBA, Genesis is gearing up to follow in her father's and half-brother's footsteps.

