Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony flexes $2,400 Balenciaga handbag

Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La Anthony has been living her best life. From appearing on screen to moving forward in her business venture, the American TV actress has been having the time of her life.

The former wife of the NBA star recently posted a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. La La was seen flaunting an all-black ensemble, while she captioned the post,

“You know what’s attractive? effort.”

She was seen in a black full-sleeve mini dress and paired it with black sunglasses. However, what stood out in the picture was her $2,400 black Balenciaga handbag. The “Think Like a Man” actress looked completely stunning in her unmistakable all-black look.

La La Anthony has been busy with her shooting lately. Earlier, she was in Chicago shooting for “The Chi” TV series, where she plays the character named Dom. She also recently appeared for a one-on-one Q&A with her son Kiyan Anthony, who she shares with Carmelo Anthony.

Melo and La La were married for over a decade. The former couple got married in 2010 but got divorced in 2021. Since then, they have been co-parenting their child Kiyan who is reportedly one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.

“Risk Taker” Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony wants to take risks in dating

La La Anthony's marriage to Melo ended in 2021 four years after he was accused of allegedly cheating on her. It was reported that Carmelo Anthony had another child with a different woman. Three years since her divorce, it appears like La La is finally ready to date again.

In an interview with “Today with Hoda & Jenna”, La La said she is taking more risks when it comes to dating life.

“I’m a risk taker,” she said during the interview. “I am. I’m just trying to be more open, you know, and not have all these, like, ‘Okay, I can’t do this.’ It’s just about living and having fun and living in the moment.”

La La Anthony was engaged to Melo for six years before being married for over 11 years. La La spoke about taking her time to process and navigate through her divorce and being open to love now.

“It’s been a couple years now, so I’m definitely just open and trying to be positive. It’s summer now. I said this is my outside summer. I’m going out more, I’m hanging out more, I’m just trying to live life and have fun,” she said.

Recently, she has made news alluding to her online relationship with YouTuber Funny Marco. She recently asked her fans on Instagram if she should go on a date with Marco. They have been actively flirting with each other on social media. However, it is not clear if it is serious or a promotional stunt .