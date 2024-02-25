Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife seeks public approval to go on a date with Funny Marco

Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La Anthony and YouTuber Funny Marco have been hitting on each other pretty openly on social media. After La La appeared on an episode of Marco’s podcast, the two began exchanging messages and flirting with each other. Now Melo’s ex-wife wants to know if she should go on a date with Marco, and she is asking her fans what she should do.

During the episode, Marco openly flirted with La La. However, knowing his comedic style, it was hard to tell if he was serious about it. Anthony also reciprocated by putting no caption on her post, after the YouTuber said that he likes girls with no caption.

Now, Marco has taken things a step further. He recently asked Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife out on a date. In a story posted on his IG account, Marco was seen grooving to the “Charlie, Last Name Wilson” song by Charlie Wilson. He let La La know he wanted to take her out by tagging her in the story.

The actress took notice and asked her fans if she should let the YouTuber take her on a date.

“Should I let Funny Marco take me on a date?”

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony's IG Story

The majority of the fans (77%) answered yes.

This is funny given the fact that earlier it was Anthony who had messaged Marco to take her out.

“It's Me Lala just wanted to see if you could let me take you out one day I know you be busy I be hella busy so let me know so i can pick a time.”

“thank you for reading my dm.”

There is no news about Marco and Carmelo Anthony’s former wife's relationship getting serious so far. Usually, a celebrity like La La herself would want to keep it away from the eye of the public. Perhaps, the two celebrities are just having fun and promoting their content on social media.

Funny Marco keeps hitting on Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La Anthony

The conversation between YouTuber Funny Marco and Carmelo Anthony’s former wife La La Anthony is just hilarious. On the latest episode of Marco’s podcast, Anthony appears to be a mature and wise woman, while Marco, a man, is smitten and in love.

At one point in the episode, to answer La La's question about a dating picture and an eligible guy, Marco suggested his name. She remarked,

“Tell me who is single and available and you would say is like a great guy?”

“Marco!” Funny Marco replied.

The YouTuber also asked her to rate him based on his looks and got more than just a good rating from La La. She rated him 8 ½ based on his looks while remarking that she deducted 1 ½ because he was not confident enough.

Later Marco posted the snap of his DMs with La La Anthony on his IG handle. Reacting to the video, she suggested that he might have had a date with her if he was confident and waited 10 more minutes.

La La and Carmelo Anthony married each other in 2010 and remained married to each other for 11 years before their divorce. They share a son named Kiyan Anthony and continue to co-parent their child.