  • Basketball
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  "Change your agent next" - NBA fans abuzz as Jonathan Kuminga swaps jersey number after finalizing deal with Warriors

"Change your agent next" - NBA fans abuzz as Jonathan Kuminga swaps jersey number after finalizing deal with Warriors

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 02, 2025 23:52 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five
NBA fans reacted to Jonathan Kuminga changing his jersey number

Jonathan Kuminga wore the 00 jersey number with the Golden State Warriors until the 2024-25 NBA season. However, the young NBA star has reportedly decided to switch his jersey number to 1, getting fans in motion on social media.

Last time, it was Kyle Anderson who wore the Number 1 jersey in a Warriors uniform. With a new contract and the next season expected to be his breakout year, Kuminga's new jersey also made headlines on Thursday.

Reacting to the report, a fan suggested that the Warriors player should make another change in his career.

"Change your agent next JK!"
A fan hilariously trolled Kuminga and called him a bench warmer.

"Finna be the #1 bench warmer."
A fan predicted a short stay for Jonathan Kuminga with the Warriors before getting traded by the team.

"1 because of one game he will play and then get traded."
"That’s the amount of games he will be playing with us."
A fan said that Gary Payton II was the reason behind Kuminga changing his jersey number.

"he got so tired of gp2 taking 0 so he decided to just switch to 1."
One of the fans said that Kuminga was changing his whole life this offseason.

"bro going thru a whole identity change."
A fan was happy that the Warriors star had decided to change his jersey number.

"00 is a hideous number so maybe he is good this season."
Kuminga later revealed to the reporters the reason behind his new jersey number.

"A new start, Kuminga said. "...I just wanted to try new things...and it was available."
Jonathan Kuminga opens up about his new contract with the Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga got a taste of the NBA title in his rookie year. While he remains one of the most talented young offensive stars in the league, he has yet to reach his full potential, and some of the blame has been attributed to Steve Kerr in the media.

Kuminga signed a 2-year, $46.8 million contract with the Warriors this offseason. On Wednesday, when Kuminga was asked if he had bet on himself with the contract, he said he was focused on bringing the title to the Dubs.

"I wouldn't say that. I will tell you that me betting on myself is helping us win a championship… I'm blessed. I’m glad I got this done. My mind is not betting on myself."
According to ESPN, Jonathan Kuminga accepted more money, but he felt he was also not happy because the contract forced team option. The Warriors player had to give up his no-trade deal.

