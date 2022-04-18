Watch: "300 pounds of greatness" - Shaquille O'Neal and 'Inside the NBA' come up with a hilarious new nickname for Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and the Inside the NBA crew are known for making jokes about themselves and current players, and Barkley just gained a new joke nickname.

Charles Barkley has been the recipient of many nicknames during his career as a basketball player and an analyst, such as Sir Charles, Chuck, and the Round Mound of Rebound.

While the Round Mound of Rebound originated because of his rebounding prowess and bald head as a young player, it would eventually be a joke about the size and weight of Sir Charles.

The new nickname from Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew is more of a direct shot at the weight of the NBA Hall of Famer.

The Inside crew has a new nickname for Chuck after he stepped on "300 pounds of greatness"

Shaquille O'Neal does believe that his fellow NBA Hall of Famer is, in fact, 300 pounds of greatness, but Barkley disagrees with the opinion.

Whether or not Sir Charles is still over 300 pounds determines how effective the nickname is as a joke, but it did still get a laugh out of the rest of the crew.

Still, Charles Barkley took the joke and Shaquille O'Neal's comments in stride because he knows that he makes just as many stunts and will have the opportunity to make more jokes at the expense of others.

Charles Barkley goes after Shaquille O'Neal and Zion Williamson.

Zion Williamson was on the receiving end of one of Chuck's jokes.

Charles Barkley has received several jokes and criticisms from Shaquille O'Neal and others in his career, but he is also someone to respond with jokes and criticisms of his own.

In a moment where Shaq was showing his sensitivity, 300 Pounds of Greatness took the opportunity to take a jab at his fellow NBA Hall of Famer.

O'Neal and Barkley have fun making fun and taking shots at one another, and the conversation in the Tweet is just another showcasing of their relationship.

Shaquille O'Neal was not the only person on the receiving end of Charles Barkley's comments, as Barkley also recently took the opportunity to take shots at some New Orleans Pelicans teammates.

Charles Barkley: "Clearly him & Zion don't hang out together. They bodies don't look the same. Y'all don't eat at the same places."



Brandon Ingram: "I'm gone, man. I'm gone." 🤣



Charles Barkley's comments can be seen as a joke about Zion Williamson's weight, Brandon Ingram's skinniness, or both because the two teammates are physically built differently.

Much like when Shaq and Chuck joked about one another, Brandon Ingram took the joke in stride and laughed off the comment.

The Inside the NBA crew enjoy joking about each other and players in the NBA, which has been a catalyst for many moments of entertaining television over the years.

With another NBA postseason underway, there are likely to be a few more gems coming over the next few weeks.

