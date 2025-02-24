  • home icon
Chet Holmgren stats tonight: How did the Thunder star fare vs Rudy Gobert-less Timberwolves? (Feb. 23)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 24, 2025 04:01 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Chet Holmgren went up against his hometown team as the OKC Thunder traveled to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves in the first game of a back-to-back series. The last time these two squads met was just before the All-Star break, when Minnesota secured a 116-101 victory.

The Thunder, missing only injured rookies Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic, entered the game in better health than the Timberwolves, who were without Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

OKC came out firing, with Holmgren putting up 10 points in the first quarter as the Thunder jumped to a 35-23 lead.

However, the Timberwolves responded in dominant fashion, erupting for a 30-9 run to close out the first half. Minnesota outscored OKC 40-26 in the second quarter, flipping the momentum and taking the lead into halftime.

Jalen Williams buried a half-court buzzer-beater to cut the Timberwolves’ lead to 63-61 at the break.

Chet Holmgren, after his strong start, went scoreless in the second quarter as Minnesota took control. His full stat line is below.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Chet Holmgren14:3710204580.022100000.0020211-7
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder at halftime with 15 points, while Williams added 11.

For the Timberwolves, Naz Reid paced the team with 16 first-half points, while Anthony Edwards chipped in 10.

More from Sportskeeda
