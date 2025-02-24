Chet Holmgren stats tonight: How did the Thunder star fare vs Rudy Gobert-less Timberwolves? (Feb. 23)

Chet Holmgren went up against his hometown team as the OKC Thunder traveled to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves in the first game of a back-to-back series. The last time these two squads met was just before the All-Star break, when Minnesota secured a 116-101 victory.

Ad

The Thunder, missing only injured rookies Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic, entered the game in better health than the Timberwolves, who were without Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

OKC came out firing, with Holmgren putting up 10 points in the first quarter as the Thunder jumped to a 35-23 lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Timberwolves responded in dominant fashion, erupting for a 30-9 run to close out the first half. Minnesota outscored OKC 40-26 in the second quarter, flipping the momentum and taking the lead into halftime.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jalen Williams buried a half-court buzzer-beater to cut the Timberwolves’ lead to 63-61 at the break.

Chet Holmgren, after his strong start, went scoreless in the second quarter as Minnesota took control. His full stat line is below.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Chet Holmgren 14:37 10 2 0 4 5 80.0 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 2 1 1 -7

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder at halftime with 15 points, while Williams added 11.

For the Timberwolves, Naz Reid paced the team with 16 first-half points, while Anthony Edwards chipped in 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback