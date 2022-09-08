Chicago Bulls fans furious over NBA 2K23 ratings

The ratings for NBA 2K23 are out ahead of Friday's release of the highly anticipated video game, and fans are not happy about the Chicago Bulls' ratings. Specifically, of course, Chicago Bulls fans.

Fans dissected all of their favorite – and least favorite – player's ratings on social media, and they weren't the only ones who were unhappy. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant give his thoughts on his rating, saying that he believes it's about time for him to receive a 99 overall rating. Only Michael Jordan has been given that status in the history of the NBA 2K franchise.

Of the Bulls, Zach LaVine notably received an 88 rating, leading fans to wonder why the back-to-back All-Star hasn't been given a rating of at least 90.

Another notable was the rating for backup center Andre Drummond, who the team acquired this offseason to bolster its bench. Drummond, who has led the NBA in rebounding four times in his ten seasons, had a rating of 81, giving Bulls fans a reason to be optimistic about his recent signing.

Another point of contention for Bulls fans is the 74 rating for young standout Patrick Williams. Many believe Williams deserves a higher mark than teammate Tony Bradley. While a wrist injury sidelined Williams for much of last season, many felt he performed better than Bradley, upon returning late in the season.

Caleb @MadZooted @BullsNationCP After being top 5 in scoring all season? Sheesh. Tough crowd @BullsNationCP After being top 5 in scoring all season? Sheesh. Tough crowd

CATCH THE VIEW @3rdEyeWonder



If westbrook had a season like demars, he'd be a 94 @BullsNationCP Lmao yo demar had the best year in his career last season and they still give him an 89.If westbrook had a season like demars, he'd be a 94 @BullsNationCP Lmao yo demar had the best year in his career last season and they still give him an 89. If westbrook had a season like demars, he'd be a 94

Marc K @MarcK97059056 @BullsNationCP In the MVP conversation last season and they won’t even give ‘em a 90. @BullsNationCP In the MVP conversation last season and they won’t even give ‘em a 90.

Cool @breezo25 @LoveNBAcom Zach should be at least 90 @LoveNBAcom Zach should be at least 90

- @scottymac5 @LoveNBAcom How is no one else seeing Tony Bradley at 75... that's VERY generous @LoveNBAcom How is no one else seeing Tony Bradley at 75... that's VERY generous

Fans hope Chicago Bulls' ratings improve as season progresses

Patrick Williams: Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls

Despite being unhappy with the initial ratings, Bulls Nation is holding out hope that as the season progresses and the game updates, ratings will improve.

After four consecutive losing seasons, the Chicago Bulls put together an impressive run last season. They jumped out to the lead in the Eastern Conference on the back of DeMar DeRozan, who had his first All-Star season since 2017-18. He made NBA history during a seven-game stretch by averaging more than 35 points on over 50% shooting.

However, with major injuries to starters Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams as well as Alex Caruso, the Bulls had to fight to avoid the play-in tournament.

Although Ball has continued to struggle with lingering knee pain while ramping up his workouts, the rest of the roster is healthy and hoping to build off last season. By keeping the Bulls' young core together, the front office duo of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley hopes to continue last season's momentum.

