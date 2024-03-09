Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers Injury Reports for March 9 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls are set to end their four-game Western Conference road trip on Saturday against the LA Clippers. The Bulls are looking for the sweep after winning the first three games. The Clippers, on the other hand, are starting a three-game homestand in a critical part of the season.

Chicago has been very impressive during this road trip, earning hard-fought wins over the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors. They are now knocking on the No. 8 Indiana Pacers and are just 3.5 games behind them.

Meanwhile, the Clippers were inconsistent in their last 10 matchups with just five wins. Many were expecting them to fight for the No. 1 spot, but it seems like they will have to do more with the Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets all playing well.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers Injury Reports for March 9

The Chicago Bulls have dealt with injuries this season, mainly to All-Star guard Zach LaVine. The Bulls have a winning record of 21-17 without LaVine, who underwent season-ending foot surgery. Coby White has been a breakout player for them, while DeMar DeRozan continues to be solid.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers have been relatively healthy this season. It's one of the reasons why they are among the best teams in the league. Kawhi Leonard is back to MVP form and healthy, while Paul George has barely missed any games during this campaign.

Chicago Bulls injury report

There are six players on the Chicago Bulls injury report for Saturday, but only three of them are injured. Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams are all out for the season, while Henri Drell, Andrew Funk and Adam Sanogo are assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Surgery Henri Drell Out G League Assignment Andrew Funk Out G League Assignment Zach LaVine Out Right Foot Surgery Adama Sanogo Out G League Assignment Patrick Williams Out Left Foot Surgery

LA Clippers injury report

The LA Clippers have listed their "Big 4" on the injury report against the Bulls. Russell Westbrook is out indefinitely after suffering a hand fracture recently, while Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are tagged as questionable.

Player Status Injury Paul George Questionable Left Knee Soreness James Harden Questionable Left Shoulder Strain Kawhi Leonard Questionable Left Groin Soreness Russell Westbrook Out Low back stress fracture

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers?

The Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports SoCal. It's also available via live stream through the NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscription services.

