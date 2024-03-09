Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Chicago Bulls will try to sweep their four-game road trip when they visit the LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Bulls are on a three-game winning streak, while the Clippers have been inconsistent lately with just five wins out of their last 10.

It's also the first matchup of the season between the Bulls and the Clippers. Chicago has only won three out of the last 10 games against the Clippers, with their last victory happening on March 31, 2022.

The two teams have faced each other 125 times since November 27, 1970, and the Bulls are ahead 68-57 in the all-time matchup. The Bulls are trying to stay afloat and make the playoffs, while the Clippers are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this season.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers injury reports for March 9

Chicago Bulls injury report

The Chicago Bulls will continue to miss Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams, who are all out for the season. Three more players are listed as out, but they are all being assigned to the NBA G League. Ball has not played for more than two seasons, while LaVine and Williams underwent foot surgeries.

LA Clippers injury report

Russell Westbrook has been ruled out of the game due to a hand fracture. His fellow stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden are all listed as questionable. All three players were given full minutes last Thursday in their win over the Houston Rockets.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers starting lineups and depth charts for March 3

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

Head coach Billy Donovan has been using a very small lineup this season and it has worked wonders at times. Donovan has adjusted his starting lineup that suits his preference and it won't change moving forward.

Here's their starting lineup and depth chart:

PG - Coby White | SG - Ayo Dosunmu | SF - Alex Caruso | PF - DeMar DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Coby White Jevon Carter SG Ayo Dosunmu Onuralp Bitim Dalen Terry SF Alex Caruso Julian Phillips PF DeMar DeRozan Torrey Craig Terry Taylor C Nikola Vucevic Andre Drummond

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Head coach Ty Lue will have to make some adjustments if James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are out on Saturday. It's an opportunity for the LA Clippers to rest their starters, but it's unsure if it will happen.

Nevertheless, here's the Clippers' starting lineup and depth chart

PG - James Harden | SG - Terance Mann | SF - Paul George | PF - Kawhi Leonard | C - Ivica Zubac

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG James Harden Bones Hyland Xavier Moon SG Terance Mann Norma Powell Joshua Primo SF Paul George Amir Coffey Jordan Miller PF Kawhi Leonard P.J. Tucker Brandon Boston Jr. C Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers key matchup

The key matchup for the Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers game is between the best players from each team. DeMar DeRozan vs Kawhi Leonard is going to be a great showdown between offense and defense. Both are great mid-range players, with Leonard having the defensive advantage.

Another matchup to look for is between Ivica Zubac and Nikola Vucevic. The big man who can control the game will give their team the better chance of winning since they use small ball lineups.

