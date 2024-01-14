"Child support to his Baby Momma": NBA Twitter mocks free agent Blake Griffin seen working at Costco

Blake Griffin remains a free agent after spending last season with the Boston Celtics. There has been no further update on the former LA Clippers star player since it was reported that Griffin was contemplating retirement from basketball.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he was seen working in a Costco retail store. Griffin was seen donning the outfit of a Costco retail employee while helping the buyers in the store.

While there is no clarity as to why Griffin was working at the store, the closest connection is his investment in Orgain, a nutritional supplement company. Costco also sells Orgain in its store and Griffin might have been there to promote his investment company.

Finding Griffin working in Costco, fans on X had some reactions.

Alluding to Griffin and former USC basketball player Brynn Cameron, one of the fans commented that Griffin was gathering money for child support.

“All that Child support to his Baby Momma who also trapped Matt Leinart.”

Another fan reacted:

The fan wrote, “That man is enjoying his retirement! Leave that man alone lol he can do what he wants. Basketball ran his life now he’s using his influence to sell products.”

Blake Griffin is a free agent in the NBA

Blake Griffin was one of the best players and dunkers in the NBA. Currently, he is a free agent. Griffin played for the Boston Celtics last season after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

In September 2023, it was reported that he considered returning for his 14th season in the league.

When asked about Griffin’s return to the roster, Brad Stevens, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations, said that the team was interested in bringing the veteran player.

"I'm not blowing smoke, it was as good as it gets. He was unbelievable when he played and even better when he didn't. He has a fan for life from everybody in our organization. You know, if he decides to keep playing, he wants to come back out East, he knows we're a phone call away," Stevens said at ABCD Hoop Dreams in Sep. 2023.

However, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported that Griffin was considering retirement.

Griffin played 41 games for the Celtics in 2022-23, averaging 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 48.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.