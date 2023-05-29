Does Blake Griffin have any NBA rings? Achievements of Boston Celtics player explored

Blake Griffin was one of the most entertaining players of the past decade, mostly playing for the LA Clippers. Griffin, now playing for the Boston Celtics, is just one win away from his first NBA Finals appearance.

That means Griffin has not won any NBA championships during his career. He's in his first conference finals, failing to lead the Clippers during his stint there that lasted for seven and a half years. They were close in 2015, but the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the second round against the Houston Rockets.

After getting traded to the Detroit Pistons midway through the 2017-18 season, Griffin didn't have much success as he would be bought out of his contract in 2021. He joined the Brooklyn Nets superteam but still failed to make it past the second round.

Blake Griffin's career accomplishments

Blake Griffin at the 2013 NBA All-Star Game

Blake Griffin was drafted first overall by the LA Clippers in 2009 but missed the entire 2009-10 season due to a knee injury. Griffin was still considered a rookie entering the 2010-11 season and lived up to his hype.

The Oklahoma product won the 2011 Rookie of the Year over John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins. He was also named as an All-Star during his rookie year, joining an elite list of rookie All-Stars such as Yao Ming, Tim Duncan, Grant Hill and Shaquille O'Neal.

Griffin would be named an All-Star five more times, winning the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. He's a three-time member of the All-NBA Second Team and a two-time All-NBA Third Team member. He was also third in MVP voting behind Kevin Durant and LeBron James in 2014.

Blake Griffin's career retrospective

Blake Griffin of the LA Clippers

Blake Griffin spent seven and a half seasons with the LA Clippers. Griffin was mostly known for athleticism but was a capable playmaker for his position at the time. He's also a scorer known for slashing to the basket. He never developed a jumpshot, which could have unlocked his full potential.

Griffin's career has also been plagued by injuries that took his athleticism away every season. He had a partially successful stint with the Detroit Pistons from 2018 to 2021, leading them to the playoffs once.

Due to his fading athletic abilities, Griffin was reduced to a role player during his two-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets. His role even diminished with the Boston Celtics, but he has a chance to win his first NBA championship. The Celtics are one win away from the NBA Finals and completing the greatest comeback in NBA history.

