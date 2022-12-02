Like several past and current NBA players, Blake Griffin has invested his career earnings. One of the companies Griffin has invested in is SpaceX, a spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications corporation owned by Elon Musk.

In an interview with Graham Besinger last year, Griffin discussed his investments and how he got into SpaceX. He explained that he sought the help of his brother, Taylor, who serves as his business partner. They managed to put money into SpaceX through Patricof Company, an investment platform for athletes.

"That came through Patricof Company, who we worked closely with me and my brother," Griffin said. "It was just one of those things where, obviously SpaceX, something like that could change the world. Elon Musk is a person who you just believe in.

"Somebody who's creating and moving the envelope forward in so many different spaces. It was sort of, for me and my brother, a no-brainer as to something that is very, very cool. We can't miss this opportunity."

Blake Griffin was not clear on how much he invested in SpaceX. However, it's clear that the investment paid off based on the company's valuation. SpaceX is currently worth an estimated $127 billion, quadrupling its value in just three years.

Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 and grew the company into one of the biggest in the world. Musk also owns Tesla, Twitter and the Boring Company. He's currently the wealthiest man in the world ahead of Bernard Arnault, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

Also Read: Who is Francesca Aiello and how is she related to Blake Griffin? Here are all the details

What are Blake Griffin's other investments?

Blake Griffin at the TOUR Championship - Round Three

SpaceX is not the only company Blake Griffin has invested in. The six-time All-Star also has stakes in HyperIce, Air Company, App Harvest, Lemon Perfect, The Players' Tribune, WinView Games, Orgain and Mortal Media.

HyperIce makes recovery and injury prevention products, and the Air Company uses carbon dioxide to make alcohol and fuel. App Harvest is a sustainable agricultural food company, while Lemon Perfect is lemon water with zero sugar.

The Players' Tribune is a media platform for athletes created by Derek Jeter, and WinView Games is an app that enhances the TV experience. Orgain is a nutrition company, while Mortal Media is a film and television production company founded by Griffin.

With around $257 million in career earnings, it's not surprising to see that Griffin has a huge business portfolio. At age 33, the former Slam Dunk champion is no longer the player he once was. However, he has set himself up perfectly for life after basketball.

Also Read: Why did Blake Griffin punch a team employee while being part of LA Clippers in 2016? All you need to know

Poll : 0 votes