  • Christian Braun’s mom can’t hide her feelings ahead of Nuggets’ do-or-die Game 7 clash vs. Thunder

Christian Braun’s mom can’t hide her feelings ahead of Nuggets’ do-or-die Game 7 clash vs. Thunder

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified May 18, 2025 19:37 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets - Source: Getty
Christian Braun’s mom hyped up her son ahead of Game 7 (image credit: getty)

Christian Braun stepped up big time when his team needed him the most. In Game 6 on Thursday, the Denver Nuggets guard, along with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, helped carry the team past the OKC Thunder.

Christian's mother, Lisa Braun, already cheered for her son and the Nuggets hours before Game 7 on Sunday. Lisa shared the NBA's post on her Instagram story, and chose Tone Levels' "I'm Locked In" as the background music to express her feelings and hype the team and its fans.

[Credit: IG/@lisa_braun1]
In another story, she shared a fan page's post showing the record of Christian, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray from Game 6.

also-read-trending Trending

[Credit: IG/@lisa_braun1]
In the subsequent post, Lisa reposted a graphic showing Christian's stats from Thursday's game, with Alex Guesta's "Let's Do it Again" playing.

[Credit: IG/@lisa_braun1]
Lisa and Christian's father, Donny Braun, were both college basketball players. While she was a standout at Missouri, Donny played for Kansas.

Braun and the Nuggets' role players stepped up in the last game and the team expects high production from their young star again on Sunday. He has been excellent in this playoffs, averaging 12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Christian Braun creates franchise history in elimination game against OKC

Christian Braun earned a lot of praise after the Game 6 (Thursday) win of the Denver Nuggets. He torched the Thunder on both ends, and gave his team a lot of energy.

Braun had a 20-point double-double, recording 23 points and 11 rebounds, along with five assists and three steals. He also became the youngest player in Nuggets franchise history to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a playoff game.

This postseason, Braun has more than doubled his points (5.1) and rebounding (2.7) averages from last year's playoffs.

Nuggets coach David Adelman has given Braun more playing time and confidence. Under Michael Malone, he averaged 17.0 minutes, but under Adelman, he's playing 39.3 minutes a game.

Sunday's winner will move on to the Western Conference finals to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez





