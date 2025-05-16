Christian Braun’s mom Lisa Braun pours her heart out for husband on special milestone

Christian Braun had an early gift for his parents. A day before his parents, Lisa Sandbothe and Donny Braun, celebrated their 27th anniversary on Friday, the Denver Nuggets player dropped a playoff career-high 23 points on the OKC Thunder.

Ad

Braun's mother started her anniversary day with a big heartfelt message for her husband. On Friday, she posted a photo montage on her Instagram handle, featuring a series of candid and loved-up pictures. The caption had a wholesome message for the "love of her life."

"27 years and counting!" she wrote. "I would do it all over again. You are my rock, my best friend and love of my life. I am so blessed to have you."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Christian Braun inherited basketball genes from his parents, both former basketball players. While his father Donny was a walk-on player at the University of Kansas, his mother Lisa was a standout at the University of Missouri.

In 2019, Lisa Braun was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, and she wasn't alone as her six other siblings were also honored with the induction.

In these playoffs, the 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is also shooting 44.8% from the field and a career-high 30.6% from the 3-point range.

Ad

Christian Braun and the Nuggets are set for another elimination game against the Thunder on Sunday. They will play Game 7 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Christian Braun makes franchise history in Game 6 win over Thunder

Following a career regular season, Christian Braun is having a career year in the playoffs. He averaged 15.4 points during the regular season, and his playoff scoring has more than doubled from last year.

Ad

On Thursday, Braun had the biggest game of his career. In the elimination game, Braun shifted gears to save the night for the Nuggets. He had a career-high 23 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in Game 6 and recorded his name in the history book.

The 24-year-old became the youngest player in the franchise history to register at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The OKC Thunder had been projected as the favorite to win the series, but it is turning out to be at least much more difficult. Christian Braun exploited every minute that he got on the floor, especially when his shots were falling.

A concern for OKC is its strategy when 3-point shots aren't falling. Their 3-point shot attempts in the regular season and the playoffs are almost the same. However, compared to the regular season (37.4%), they are shooting 32.1% from downtown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More