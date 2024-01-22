Christian Wood's baby mama, Yasmine Lopez, announces launch of luxury hair brand in striking snake photoshoot

Yasmine Lopez started off the launch of her hair brand with an astonishing photoshoot featuring a reptile. LA Lakers forward Christian Wood's baby mama shared images of her posing for her latest business adventure.

Lopez shared three images while posing for her hair extension brand Hair by Yasmine on Instagram. Wearing a milky white corset, she had a snake wrapped around her.

The post marked the launching date of her hair brand as Saturday. Hair by Yasmine will be a Beverly Hills-based hair brand set to provide hair-related services.

Christian Wood shares a baby with Yasmine Lopez

Christian Wood, an LA Lakers power forward, welcomed a child with his partner, Yasmine Lopez, who recently shared photos of herself and their newborn son on social media.

While navigating the highs and lows of his professional basketball career, Christian Wood is experiencing the joys of fatherhood with Lopez. Despite the media attention surrounding their lives, Wood remains dedicated to providing crucial support to superstar big man Anthony Davis.

Wood's professional basketball journey has been marked by perseverance and showcased a substantial rise. After going undrafted in 2015, he worked his way through various teams, including Philadelphia, Charlotte, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Detroit.

However, it was during his tenure with the Houston Rockets from 2020 to 2022 that he experienced a breakout, averaging 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He was subsequently traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the beginning of the 2022-23 season, averaging 16.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 1.1 bpg in 67 games.

Wood is in his first season with the Lakers, averaging 7.4 ppg and 5.6 rpg, after signing a two-year deal worth $5.7 million.

Yasmine Lopez was involved in a spat with a woman

The couple gained attention not only for the birth of their child but also due to a reported incident involving Yasmine Lopez. She allegedly confronted a woman named Mariah over suspicions of involvement with Wood. Wags Unfiltered reported on the incident, but there were no details about the outcome.

