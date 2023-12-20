“Christmas came early”: Khloé Kardashian & Kelly Rowland gush over Vanessa Bryant’s $190 holiday-themed Kobe 6s gifts

Vanessa Bryant gave Khloe Kardashian and Kelly Rowland a pair of the late Kobe Bryant's signature shoes, Kobe 6s, and the two social media influencers really appreciated her gift. Both Khloe Kardashian and Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to thank Vanessa Bryant for the gifts.

"Christmas came up early, thank you V," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Per GQ Sports, these Nike Kobe 6 shoes are worth $190.

"Thank you Vanessa, can't wait to rock them," Rowland wrote.

Vanessa Bryant also revealed that Nike Kobe 4 and Kobe 6 would be released in the coming months, as Nike made the decision to re-launch the 'Kobe Brand'.

"To all the fans - Always asking for more to be available... thankfully, we have more frequent drops coming soon. I was informed the Reverse drop is 3x the units its ever been before and still selling out in seconds. Hopefully, we'll get to a place where we can meet more of the demand. Mamba Forever," she said in a statement to fans, via Sports Illustrated.

Kobe Bryant once talked about the first time he met Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant and his widow, Vanessa Bryant, first met in 1999. They got married in 2001 and had four kids together. Kobe and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash back in January of 2020.

A few years ago, Kobe Bryant opened up about the first time he met his wife. Bryant said he met Vanessa in a video set, as he was pursuing a career in music as well.

"It was a two-day video shoot, and I was always looking for her. Like, I wanted to know where she was," Bryant said in his 2015 documentary Kobe Bryant's Muse, via E Entertainment.

"I would finish a take and then go to my trailer, but I'd wonder where she is the entire time and then come out of the trailer and just want to talk to her some more in between takes and stuff like that. And she wrote her phone number down at the time when you had to still write phone numbers down, and I called her the very next day. We talked for hours."

In late November, Vanessa Bryant took to social media and posted a photo of her and her late husband as she celebrated the first time they met.

"24 years ago…. Day 1," she wrote.

Kobe Bryant retired as a five-time NBA champion with the LA Lakers, a two-time Finals MVP, the 2008 regular-season MVP and the 18-time NBA All-Star.