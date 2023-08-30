"Chuck from where, Bama?" - Jaren Jackson Jr. responds to Charles Barkley's comments on Team USA being better off not winning FIBA World Cup 2023

Team USA center Jaren Jackson Jr. clapped back at Charles Barkley after the US defeated Jordan on Wednesday. He was responding to Barkley’s recent comments.

Barkley said Team USA should not win the FIBA World Cup to give a chance to the other countries who do not dominate the sport like the USA. Of course, Barkley had no issue dominating in the red, white and blue when he helped the Dream Team to a gold medal in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. He was also on the 1996 Atlanta gold medal team.

Jaren Jackson had a witty response for the Round Mound of Rebound. He dismissed the loud-spoken analyst.

“Chuck from where? Bama?” Jackson said with a laugh. “Man, I don’t know. Chuck keep doing that TNT thing, that’s fire. I love Inside the NBA. I have been watching that for years. That’s my dawg, but I don’t know. I bet he thought that was funny.”

Barkley made the initial comments on The Ringer’s "The Bill Simmons Podcast." He said the pressure for Team USA to win gold or nothing was misguided.

"They act like if we don't win the gold medal, it's going to be the worst thing to ever happen to civilization,” Barkley said. “I actually disagree with that. I think it'd be great because I think it'd really help with popularity in one of these little 3rd-world countries if they won the gold medal.”

The comments were made before the tournament. Barkley continued his statement with a first-world country example.

“Can you imagine if France won the gold medal? How popular would basketball become in France?” Barkley said.

France, of course, was eliminated in the group stage. They will have another chance to keep up the popularity of basketball in their country with the Olympics in Paris next summer.

However, Barkley’s point stands that a country’s success in the World Cup could grow the sport in that country. France may be a bad example as the sport has been gaining popularity there since the emergence of French NBA stars like Tony Parker, Rudy Gobert and now Victor Wembanyama.

How did Jaren Jackson play for Team USA?

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson has been the starting center for Team USA this summer and at the World Cup. The 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has played well in the position. He has been a great shot blocker and showed off his defensive skills in the first stage of the World Cup.

Jaren Jackson has averaged 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the World Cup so far. He also has five blocks through three games. The Michigan State alum has only played 16.8 minutes per game in the USA’s deep rotation. He should have a larger role as the USA will face bigger centers and more talented teams moving forward.

