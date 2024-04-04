Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Game Result and Highlights: Top 3 Viral Moments (April 3)

The Phoenix Suns welcomed the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Footprint Center on Wednesday night. The Suns dominated the Cavs from start to finish to get an easy 122-10 win. They got some much-needed cushion in the standings, with the LA Lakers just right behind them for the No. 8 spot.

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns, finishing with a game-high 40 points. He shot 13-for-25 from the field, including 5-for-9 from beyond the arc, and eight assists. Kevin Durant had 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Bol Bol added 15 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell had a team-high 24 points for the struggling Cavs team. They can't seem to play any great defense lately, and their offense has been in shambles. Their starters are doing what they're paid to do, but some of their role players have suddenly gone quiet.

Also Read: "Awwwww" - Kevin Durant runs out of comebacks after fan roasts Warriors move with Caitlin Clark win

Top three viral moments from Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns game

#3 Donovan Mitchell powers through Devin Booker

Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker are two of the best shooting guards in the NBA today. They will likely battle it out this offseason for a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Booker won the Wednesday battle, outscoring Mitchell and getting the win for the Phoenix Suns. However, "Spida" bodied the Suns guard with a power move in the first quarter. The Cavs' X account even described it as a "cooking" Booker.

Also Read: "Golden State didn't handle it right" - Former Warriors champ critical of Kevin Durant-Draymond Green's altercation being mishandled

#2 Bradley Beal's hustle leads to easy layup for Devin Booker

Bradley Beal only had seven points in the Phoenix Suns' win over the Cavs. He was more of a facilitator for Phoenix, as Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were scoring the basketball at a high clip.

Beal had six rebounds and seven assists, as well as the hustle play of the night. He put pressure on Caris LeVert to force the turnover. He recovered the ball by saving it from going out of bounds right into Booker's hands for the easy layup.

Also Read: "Always welcomed in NYC" - Rival fans hyped after Donovan Mitchell's non-committal stance on extension

#1 Bol Bol rises for a fastbreak slam

The Phoenix Suns' fanbase loves Bol Bol so much that they want to see him play every game. Bol was very effective in his 22 minutes of action off the bench, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Bol electrified the Footprint Center crowd when he soared through the air to dunk on the Cavs. He received the ball from Bradley Beal in the fastbreak before throwing it down as teammates and fans cheered.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Donovan Mitchell should sign projected $200 million contract with Cavaliers in 2025 summer