Clippers' 113-104 defeat to Jokic-less Denver shattered staggering 128-game streak for Kawhi Leonard and company

The LA Clippers suffered an embarrassing 113-104 loss to the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Monday night. One of the reasons the loss made the headlines is that the Nuggets played the fully-loaded Clippers without any star player. Moreover, the night got even worse when they snapped the 128-game record against a short-handed Nuggets.

Before the Clippers’ game against Denver, the team had won 128 consecutive games when it entered the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead. On Monday, the Clippers began the fourth leading by 11 points. However, at the end of the regulation, Kawhi Leonard and company lost by nine points.

The Clippers' streak was the longest by any team in league history. Such a record getting snapped against the heavily short-handed Nuggets was unlikely.

Former Clippers Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan led the Nuggets, who were playing with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray. Jackson dropped a season-high 35 points while shooting 15 of 19. He also had 11 assists, five rebounds and made 3 of 4 shots from beyond the arc. DJ scored 21 points and registered 13 rebounds.

Paul George had six points shooting only 2 of 13. James Harden played 36 minutes and shot 3 of 7. Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac had 31 and 23 points respectively. Russell Westbrook also had 14 points.

Clippers' Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with fans for inappropriate comments

Beyond the home loss being embarrassing for the Clippers, things took a dramatic turn during the game. Russell Westbrook got involved in a heated verbal exchange with a fan a few rows behind the front row. The security personnel from the arena, referees and players from both teams tried to diffuse the tension.

After the game, Westbrook said that when he wasn’t a father, he used to let go of the things fans said during the game. However, things have changed for the Clippers star, and he won’t compromise on his respect.

“It's just unfortunate fans think they can get away with saying anything, and I won't, personally, I won't allow it,” Westbrook said. “I've took a lot of people saying anything and getting away with it, but I won't stand for it.”

The former MVP didn’t mention the specifics of the interaction. The frustration was already building up in the arena in the fourth quarter, and that could have contributed to the altercation.