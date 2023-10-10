"Coach to boost his son's stats up" - LeBron James' potential coaching dream goes down drain after NBA GM survey & draws polarizing fan reactions

LA Lakers star LeBron James is regarded as one of the most intelligent players in the NBA today due to his play on the court. However, in a recent vote, James was ruled out after general managers in the league dismissed his name as a current player who'd make the best head coach in the future.

Many fans believe that LeBron could be part of an NBA team in the future. The career path that most have thought about when talking about James' post-NBA career would be coaching. On the court, he's often the floor general and calls out plays for the team, which explains why fans think he'd pursue coaching.

In the voting, Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul took 20% of the vote. In second place, Mike Conley and Garrett Temple were tied with 13%. T.J. McConnell is alone in the fourth spot with 10%. Jrue Holiday and Fred VanVleet were tied in the fifth spot with 7%.

While James hasn't publicly revealed his plans after retirement, many fans are expecting him to pursue a coaching career. After the fans saw the voting results, they shared polarizing reactions about the superstar's future as a coach.

Here are some of the best fan reactions.

While there are fans who still think positively regarding LeBron's career as a head coach, some believe he'll have a career as an executive. In almost all the teams he's formed, the four-time MVP has had influence in signing and trading players to give him support.

This is the reason why many think of him as "LeGM." His understanding of which players would fit a certain system is impeccable for a player. Still, that doesn't mean he can't pursue a coaching career.

LeBron James talked about his desire to have a team in Las Vegas

Lately, LeBron James has addressed his desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas. Being the first active player in the league to become a billionaire, it looks like James wants to add another source of income. But that's not the reason why he wants a team in Las Vegas.

He talked about the real reason why he wants a Las Vegas team.

"It just makes sense," James said. "Obviously, you have the Raiders here. You have the Knights here. You have the Aces here. You got F1 coming very soon. You know, All-Star Weekend has been there a few times. We have NBA Summer League that’s very popular. Sports is, it’s here.

"You know, I think adding an NBA franchise here would just add to the momentum that’s going on in this town. It’s an attraction. You don’t have to worry about getting fan support or nothing like that. I think it’s only right. I think it’s only a matter of time."

While the NBA has had games in Las Vegas during the summer, it'll be a different experience to see a team consider the city their home. LeBron James could make that dream come true in the near future.

