"Costing yourself money" - DJ Akademiks speculates Josh Giddey's endorsement hopes will dwindle after allegations

Josh Giddey's ongoing scandal could cost the young guard considerably. With allegations continuing to surface indicating that the OKC Thunder star allegedly hooked up with an underage girl, many have wondered what the future will hold for Josh Giddey. On the heels of news that the NBA was opening an investigation into the matter, DJ Akademiks spoke up.

For his part, Giddy has remained quiet, telling media members that he couldn't speak on the situation quite yet, adding more to the uncertainty.

In the United States, having a sexual connection with a minor is unlawful. Given that images and videos show Giddey dating the underage girl, the question now is whether he was aware of her age at the time.

During a recent video for his YouTube channel, DJ Akademiks, who himself has been criticized for comments about underage girls, weighed in. The way he sees things, the allegations could have a serious impact on Josh Giddey.

"No one's going to give you the endorsement deals," DJ said. "Whether it's Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armour, Puma, all these other companies that usually do deals with athletes. They're going to look at you and say you're not fit to be an ambassador for us. You're costing yourself money."

Looking at the latest developments in the Josh Giddey scandal

The latest developments in the Josh Giddey scandal could exonerate the young standout. A leaked photo taken by the girl suggests that the two hooked up, in addition to a video of Giddey referring to the teen in question as "his girl."

When the situation went viral, footage emerged of Giddey on the night in question. In the footage relayed by Marca.com, Josh Giddey and the teen can both be seen out at a club. Of course, if the girl is underage, then she likely used a fake ID in order to trick bouncers and gain entry.

If she did, then there is a chance that she very well could have tricked Giddey as well. On the flip side, others have pointed out that Giddey may have previously known the girl and been in on her using a fake ID to get into the club.

Should the NBA investigation turn up that Giddey wasn't aware of the girl's age, then chances are the league will go easy on him. In the event that it comes out that Josh Giddey was aware of the girl being underage, there's no telling how the league could respond.

The league had turned a blind eye to the prior issue involving Hall of Famer Karl Malone. Many people still see the affair as a stain on the league's integrity. Given that, Adam Silver may decide to drop the hammer, depending on the outcome of the league's inquiry.