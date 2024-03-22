D’Angelo Russell makes honest admission about his ceiling and adapting to Lakers role

Amid his midseason offensive breakout, LA Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell recently touched on the secret behind his success. The former All-Star candidly broke down how he began focusing on improving his fundamentals after plateauing.

Russell got off to a slow start this season, getting benched for seven games from Dec. 23 to Jan. 11. However, since being reinserted into the Lakers’ starting lineup on Jan. 13, he has thrived.

During that 29-game span, he is averaging 22.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.8 3-pointers per game, shooting 47.3% and 45.3% from 3. Meanwhile, the Lakers (37-32) have gone 18-11.

According to Russell, much of his recent success can be attributed to practicing the right shots.

During a recent practice interview, the 28-year-old highlighted how, after many years in the league, he realized he reached his ceiling. So, he began focusing on optimizing his game by working on practical shots that he could take in games.

He noted that this allowed him to improve as a catch-and-shooter.

“I realized I'm not gonna get any better as an individual basketball player, I'm kinda just gonna be better at what I do,” Russell said.

“In eight to 10 years in the league, I've learned where my shots are gonna come. When I watch countless amounts of film, I see what shots I don’t get, and I find [myself] wasting my time working on them in practice. So, I try to just harp on things that I can control and where I see my shots.”

Russell is attempting catch-and-shoot jumpers at a 30.1% frequency this season, up from 28.9% last year. Meanwhile, he is shooting 44.5% and 44.2% from 3 on those catch-and-shoot opportunities, up from his 41.6% and 40.8% shooting marks last season.

Additionally, in the 2021-22 season, Russell attempted catch-and-shoot jumpers at a 27.5% frequency, shooting just 35.4% and 34.4% from deep.

So, in just a couple of years, he has gone from a below-average catch-and-shooter to a reliable knock-down shooter.

Darvin Ham says D’Angelo Russell has ultimate green light

D’Angelo Russell’s offensive resurgence has earned him increased trust from his coach, Darvin Ham, who recently raved about the former All-Star.

During Monday’s 136-105 blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks, Russell recorded a game-high 27 points, 10 assists and six 3-pointers on 57.1% shooting.

After the game, Ham raved about Russell’s improved shooting, noting that he has the ultimate green light to shoot whenever he pleases.

“He has a green room, not a green light, green room,” Ham said. “… That ability to not only be aggressive but be efficient at a high level from beyond the arc, it opens up a ton.”

Thus, it appears that Russell’s approach to maximizing his offensive production has paid off considerably.

