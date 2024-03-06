D’Angelo Russell's winsome IG live with son, Riley Jonas, has fans melting: "Dad in an Elmo costume by day, Lakers’ savior by night"

Amid his recent strong play, LA Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell shared an Instagram live broadcast featuring him and his one-year-old son, Riley Jonas, on Tuesday. Their wholesome quality time left Lakers fans raving about the 28-year-old’s character.

During his IG live, Russell played basketball with his son on a mini hoop while dressed as the popular children's show character Elmo. Beside the net was an Elmo plush toy, suggesting that Riley is a big fan of the character.

So, Russell going above and beyond to make his son’s day had fans’ hearts melting as they expressed appreciation for the former All-Star.

“Dad in an Elmo costume by day, Lakers’ savior by night,” one fan said.

“Warms my heart. What a great dad dressing up as Elmo for his son,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Russell’s heartwarming IG live:

D’Angelo Russell continues winning over Lakers fans amid late-season surge

Notably, earlier in the season, Lakers fans were far less fond of D’Angelo Russell, as many were calling for LA to trade him. The former All-Star was even demoted to a bench role for seven games from Dec. 23 to Jan. 11 amid his early-season shooting struggles.

However, since being reinserted into the Lakers’ starting lineup on Jan. 13, Russell has taken his game to another level. He has also won back most of LA’s fans.

During that span, Russell is averaging 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.8 3-pointers per game on 47.0% shooting through 23 games.

Meanwhile, the Lakers (34-29, ninth in the Western Conference) have gone 15-8, furthering their chances of securing a playoff spot. They sit just 2.0 games behind the sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns (35-26) and an opportunity to avoid the play-in.

In LA’s last game against the second-seeded OKC Thunder on Monday, Russell led his squad to a decisive 116-104 statement home victory. He finished with a game-high 26 points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals and five 3-pointers on 52.9% shooting. That included him nailing three straight fourth-quarter 3s.

“My teammates find me when I’m hot,” Russell said. “It makes it easier when I can stretch the floor like that. That’s what shooting does. It’s a pleasure.”

Following Monday’s win, the Lakers have just 19 games left to make their playoff push. However, if Russell keeps up his improved play, they should have a decent chance of securing a top-six seed.

