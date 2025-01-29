Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Latest on Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II's status for game vs Pelicans (Jan. 29)

The Dallas Mavericks will square off againt their Western Conference rivals New Orleans Pelicans in a regular season matchup on Wednesday. However, head coach Jason Kidd will once again have to navigate an injury-depleted roster, as six players, including Luka Doncic, have been ruled out.

Doncic continues to recover from the left calf strain he suffered on Christmas Day. The Slovenian superstar has been making progress and has recently participated in individual drills during practice sessions.

During the Mavericks' victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday, Doncic was seen jogging toward the tunnel after sinking a 3-pointer at halftime. The moment was a welcome sight for Dallas fans eagerly anticipating his return to action.

Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II remains sidelined with a right ankle stress fracture. The young center has already missed seven games and is expected to be out for at least another month before attempting a comeback.

Additionally, Dwight Powell (right hip strain) and Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture) have also been ruled out for the game against the Pelicans.

On the other hand, Naji Marshall is listed as "questionable" due to illness, having missed the last four games. Dante Exum is "doubtful" as he continues his rehabilitation following right wrist surgery.

As for the Mavericks, Jason Kidd's squad currently holds the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 25-22 record through 47 games.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Pelicans game will be broadcast live on Gulf Coast Sports (local), KFAA (local) and WFAA (local) while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

