Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Nov 18): Latest update on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s availability 

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans but bounced back against the Washington Wizards as Luka Doncic led the team with 26 points. The team is set to test themselves against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, November 18 at the Fiserv Forum at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

During their recent 13-point win against the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic was able to provide another all-around performance with 26 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving was unable to play in that game due to a foot injury and is listed as probable in the Mavericks' recent injury list. Replacing him in the starting lineup was Josh Green, who struggled shooting from the field (0-4) in 36 minutes of playing time.

Luka Doncic is good to go and expected to play against the Milwaukee Bucks while Kyrie Irving may be a game-time decision. Maxi Kleber is the only player that cannot play as his return to the roster is expected to be around early December.

Luka Doncic emphasizes that the season is 82 games

The Dallas Mavericks were able to bounce back against the Washinton Wizards after suffering the team's third loss of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the Pelicans game, the four-time NBA All-Star looked back on the loss and reminded fans that you can't win every game in the NBA, especially with the hectic schedule.

"People don't understand it's 82 games in the NBA season," Doncic said in New Orleans. "Of course, there will be a bad night, you know? It's the NBA; you have another chance tomorrow."

In the 2023-24 season, Luka Doncic has averaged 30.7 points, 8.1 assists and 7.8 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks have had their best start since they drafted the Slovenian star.

With Luka Doncic carrying much of the load, players like Tim Hardaway Jr. know they need to step up and help, especially after a tough loss. Hardaway told reporters:

"Last year, the way it ended (not qualifying for the playoffs), I think that plays a big part in how we're viewing things this year. After a loss, trying to do the best we can not to lose two in a row, not let it trickle down and have an effect on us the next game."

After this game with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Dallas Mavericks will return to the American Airlines Center to host the Sacramento Kings on November 19.