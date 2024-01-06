"Dallas Mavericks are the whitest team": Yankees minority owner sounds off on Mark Cuban's rant on DEI after Elon Musk's 'racism' take

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently went on a rant on DEI or diversity, equity and inclusion on billionaire Elon Musk. Ironically, Patrick Bet-David, a minority owner of the New York Yankees, brought up an interesting take about Cuban's team.

It started when Musk talked about DEI being just another term for racism in the workplace. His comments weren't met with positive feedback, and many shared their take on it. That included Cuban, who didn't agree with what the SpaceX CEO said.

Now, Bet-David joined the party, as he brought up an interesting take on the Mavs' diversity. He brought up an article from The Guardian where they tracked the teams that had the whitest roster in the NBA.

"What the hell are you talking about DEI?" Bet-David said. "The argument is over. You have the whitest team in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks are consistently white in a black game.

"Mark, you realize how much your argument loses credibility when your team is the whitest team."

The article that Bet-David used was published in January 2022, and Dallas' roster has changed since then. Back in the 2021-22 season, the Mavs had five guys who were white. This season, they only have two white players on their roster.

What did Mark Cuban say to Musk?

It was visible that Cuban wasn't a fan of what Musk said about diversity in the workplace. He tweeted his thoughts on the matter after the CEO of Tesla Motors had shared his shaky take.

"Good businesses look where others don’t," Cuban wrote on X. "You may not agree, but I take it as a given that there are people of various races, ethnicities, orientation, etc that are regularly excluded from hiring consideration."

Fortunately, the exchange between the two billionaires didn't brew into something major.

Mark Cuban to give Mavs employees massive bonuses

The majority ownership of the Mavericks has gone to the Adelson and Dumont families for $3.5 billion. Recently, Cuban released a statement that the organization will be giving out bonuses to team employees.

The total amount the team will use for the bonuses will amount to $35 million. Cuban also shared that the bonuses will depend on how long each employee has worked for the organization. That means employees who have been around for quite some time could receive hefty amounts.

The Mavs are still calculating each worker's pay. Cuban didn't announce when the employees will receive their bonuses but assured everyone that they will receive them soon.