Damian Lillard might have avoided the fate of Michael Jordan, Jeff Bezos and others by signing prenup

Damian Lillard filed for divorce a few days after the Portland Trail Blazers traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks before the start of training camp. Lillard could be on his way to avoiding the fate of other divorced athletes such as Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, as well as billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

According to the court documents filed by Lillard and his soon-to-be ex-wife, the couple signed a prenup agreement five days before their wedding last Sept. 4, 2021. They have been together since their days at Weber State University and have three children.

Here's an excerpt from the court documents regarding the prenup:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The parties' respective obligations for financial support of the children should be determined pursuant to the Premarital Agreement or, alternatively, pursuant to the Oregon Child Support Guidelines, including any applicable rebuttal factors, support be awarded appropriately for the benefit of the minor children and for any child qualified as a 'child attending school' pursuant to ORS 107.108 or successor statute."

By signing a prenup agreement before their wedding, Damian Lillard could be on his way to avoiding losing half of his assets to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kay'La Hanson. The only contention between the former couple is the custody of their three children, Damian Jr. and twins Kali and Kalii.

Lillard is also going through one of the most expensive divorces for a basketball player. Michael Jordan currently owns the record for NBA players with a $168 million settlement with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy back in 2006.

Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos own the top two records for the most expensive divorce on record. Gates paid out his ex-wife Melinda around $76 billion, while MacKenzie Bezos received $38 billion.

Also Read: "Be f*ckin' fr": LiAngelo Ball's $800K-worth girlfriend Nikki Mudarris fires back at haters after family pic with baby son goes viral

Damian Lillard set to appear in custody court next month

Damian Lillard and Kay'La Hanson

Damian Lillard avoided losing a lot of money by signing a prenup, but he will have to appear in court next month for the sole custody hearing of their children. Kay'La Hanson wants full custody of their three kids, but is open to making it work with Lillard regarding a parenting plan.

Hanson also exposed Lillard as an absentee parent in the filed court documents. She understands Dame's busy schedule, but is unhappy that he would only spend 30 minutes to an hour with his kids in his free time.

"Father chose when and how much he saw the children while the children lived with me full-time in my home," the document revealed. "When Father was in town and not traveling for basketball, publicity, endorsements, or his music endeavors, he would pop over to visit for anywhere between thirty minutes to an hour to play with the kids while I was there or while a nanny was present a few times a week."

Also Read: "Thanasis would be flipping burgers at McDonald's if not for Giannis" - Fans roast Thanasis Antetokounmpo for ridiculous layup attempt