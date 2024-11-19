Daniella George shares video of Paul George’s loving tribute with her initials tattoo

Paul George and his wife Daniela Rajic have been together for over a decade, and occasionally they find new ways to showcase their affection for one other. The Philadelphia 76ers star recently had his wife's initials tattooed on his finger.

Rajic shared a video on Instagram of George getting inked, along with a picture of him afterward. In the video, George was looking at his phone while being tattooed, and his wife began recording him. The 76ers star then looked at the camera and playfully made a flirtatious face towards her.

In the next post, the initials "DG" for "Daniela George" were visible on his ring finger.

[Credit: IG/@danielarajic]

[Credit: IG/@danielarajic]

While this isn't Paul George's first tattoo, having his wife’s initials inked is a significant gesture. Earlier this year, Daniela Rajic had George's former jersey number, "13," inked on her ring finger.

At that time, George was still playing for the LA Clippers. However, just two months later, George signed with the Sixers and now wears No. 8 to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

George has experienced a rough beginning to his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, posting his lowest averages in the past decade, a level not seen since the 2014-15 season with the Indiana Pacers, when he appeared in just six games.

He is currently averaging 16.7 points, shooting 39.6% from the field and 28.8% from beyond the arc. So far, he has played in only seven games for the Sixers. PG has been recovering from a knee injury he sustained during a preseason matchup.

Paul George enjoys cozy yacht ride with wife Daniela Rajic

Though Paul George's season hasn't started on the best note, he has take time to enjoy quality time with his wife Daniela Rajic.

On Tuesday, Rajic posted a series of photos on her Instagram, featuring herself in a red swimsuit alongside her husband and a friend during a yacht ride.

[Credit: IG/@danielarajic]

[Credit: IG/@danielarajic]

Since beginning their relationship in 2013, Paul George and Daniela Rajic have grown their family, which now includes two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, along with a son named Paul.

In June 2022, they married in a private ceremony. After five years with the LA Clippers, the couple relocated with their family to Philadelphia when George signed with the Sixers during the offseason.

