"Darvin Ham needs an investigation at this point": Lakers fans irate after Christian Wood's reaction to Jaxson Hayes starting over him

LA Lakers backup big man Christian Wood seemingly wasn’t a fan of Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s starting lineup against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Lakers fans concurred, as many called out Ham for continuously making questionable rotation decisions.

Ham was forced to turn to his bench after star big man Anthony Davis was ruled out due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. Wood has been Davis’ primary backup for most of the season (18.1 minutes per game). So, naturally, he was viewed by most as the logical temporary replacement for Davis in the team’s starting five.

However, Ham instead opted to start reserve center Jaxson Hayes. While Hayes is more of a defensive-minded player, he has provided very little production in his first season with the Lakers. He has also struggled to stay in the team’s rotation (9.6 mpg).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shortly after the announcement of LA’s starting lineup against Atlanta, Wood took to X, formerly Twitter, where he seemingly reacted to the news. The big man tweeted a simple “LOL.”

Expand Tweet

Afterward, Lakers fans reacted in support of Wood, with many taking shots at Ham’s coaching.

“Darvin Ham needs [an] investigation at this point,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Damn, [the] whole team [is] in shambles right now, we have to fire Ham. Jaxson hasn't played meaningful minutes in a while, why would C-Wood not get the nod?” another said.

Expand Tweet

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Ham starting Hayes over Wood:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Christian Wood's baby mama, Yasmine Lopez, announces launch of luxury hair brand in striking snake photoshoot

Christian Wood has provided the Lakers with serviceable production this season

While neither Christian Wood nor Jaxson Hayes’ stats would blow anyone away, most would agree that Wood has been far more impactful this season.

Through 42 games, Wood is averaging 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 3-pointers per game on 47.1% shooting.

He has provided LA with serviceable scoring and rebounding while also spacing the floor. Considering the Lakers rank 28th in 3-pointers per game (11.1), Wood’s shooting ability could offer significant value to the team.

Hayes, on the other hand, is averaging just 3.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.3 apg and 0.4 bpg on 68.1% shooting through 37 games. Notably, he hasn’t made a single 3 this season.

It remains to be seen if Anthony Davis will miss more time. But if he does, Darvin Ham may have to rethink his rotations to avoid further fan scrutiny.

Also Read: ‘X’ user claims pro-Christian Wood handle is NBA player’s ‘burner’ used for pushing starting lineup narrative

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!