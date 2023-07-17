David Griffin’s comments overshadow Zion Williamson’s cryptic Instagram update

Zion Williamson has been all over the headlines in the last few months due to the Moriah Mills situation. Mills has shared her reportedly private chats with Williamson and has even threatened the player of leaking their sex tape.

Ever since the Mills situation, Zion Williamson has found himself in numerous trade rumors. Recently, Williamson posted a cryptic Instagram update, which has caused a lot of worry among basketball fans about the player's mental state.

It seems the lyrics of a song he used linked him to harboring suicidal thoughts.

While the development deserves more care and attention, the recent statement from David Griffin, the executive vice-president of the New Orleans Pelicans about Williamson's trade rumors has commanded all attention.

Here's what Griffin had to say:

“We never had a single (trade) conversation that Zion was part of. I would say that it’s as good as it’s ever been (relationship w/Pels). I think what’s unfortunate is that he’s a name that generates clicks no matter what the link says."

Griffin continued:

"Zion puts on his socks. People click on that. So it makes it really easy for people to manufacture rumors around him, because they don’t have to have any actual credibility behind what they say to generate clicks.

"Generating clicks matters. So unfortunately for Zion, he’s just an oddity, and somebody that people pay a great deal of attention to and manufacture a lot of stories around.”

While Griffin's concerns seem legit, it might not have been the best time to give a public statement. More so, there's no way to confirm if his statement is indeed true. All we truly know is that it takes away attention from Williamson's cryptic posts that need more looking into.

Exploring Zion Williamson's cryptic Instagram posts - Should fans be worried?

Zion Williamson's cryptic Instagram post

Zion Williamson may be struggling with his mental state as a result of the Moriah Mills situation. While Williamson has spoken about his love for The Notorious B.I.G's 1994 "Ready to Die" album in the past, his latest Instagram posts paint things in a different light.

Here's what Williamson said when he originally talked about the Notorious B.I.G in 2021:

"I’ve learned to appreciate this process. I can never really put it into words with all the adversity and all the cons, but for me, The Notorious B.I.G. album, Ready To Die, that album lyrically, how he talked about (the) stress (of) what he was dealing with, just feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders and you feel like you’re standing alone. That album really helped me shift my mindset and just find true resolve in the game,"

A lot has obviously changed since then. While the album might've helped him find resolve in his game, it seems too morbid for the current situation Williamson is going through.

Williamson was recently listening to the song on his Instagram story in auto-generated lyrics that were captioned:

"I can't believe suicide is on my f---ing mind"

That got fans around the world to speculate about Willionson's mental state, with one saying:

"Hoping Zion gets some help."

The Instagram story comes after Zion Williamson's recent Instagram post that read:

"How can I ease the stress and learn to live with the regrets."

It's not quite clear if the lyrics of the song pertain to Zion Williamson's mental state or he's linking the songs to his situation with Moriah Mills.

For now, it would be wise to tread on the side of caution and look into what Williamson might need.

