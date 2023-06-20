“S*x tapes dropping soon”- Moriah Mills makes stunning claim as Zion Williamson saga reaches climax

The Moriah Mills-Zion Williamson drama has been one of the major talking points of the offseason. While things to seemed to have been settling down, Mills has escalated the matter.

Williamson found himself in trouble earlier this month. After announcing the upcoming arrival of his child with his girlfriend, he got caught up in an odd situation.

Adult performer Moriah Mills took to Twitter to call out Williamson, claiming that the two had a relationship of their own. Mills even claimed that the New Orleans Pelicans forward had got her pregnant.

Since then, Williamson has been hounded on social media, as Mills has consistently been sharing receipts of the two. The matter seemed to have died down a bit in the last few days, as Mills claimed that she was walking away from things. However, the performer recently came back with another major claim on Twitter:

"NBA, I have s*x tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! S*x tapes dropping soon."

Mills has made sure to tag Williamson in each of her messages to ensure that the forward knows of the situation. Needless to say, this is a tricky situation for the young star to navigate.

Williamson hasn't given a statement about the matter even after taking some heavy criticism.

Zion Williamson could be on his way out of New Orleans

While Zion Williamson continues to face immense pressure off the court, the youngster may see more problems arise on the court as well. Amidst all the chatter involving his scandals, Williamson could be on his way out of New Orleans next season.

There have been several rumors suggesting that the New Orleans Pelicans could look to move on from Williamson. While the recent controversy is concerning, it's only a small part of the larger issue.

In three seasons, Williamson has only played 114 games. After signing a five-year deal with the team last season, Williamson was expected to stay healthy. Unfortunately, injuries came back to haunt him, and the youngster only played 29 games last season.

With his lack of availability impacting the team, the Pelicans are likely to consider alternatives.

