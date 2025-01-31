De'Aaron Fox laughs off Kings fan's call out for getting Tyrese Haliburton traded and Mike Brown fired before imminent trade 

De'Aaron Fox laughed off a fan calling him out for former Sacramento Kings Tyrese Haliburton's trade and head coach Mike Brown's firing as the guard is now one of the hottest names to look for on the trade block. The $163M guard who has been reported to have been garnering multiple suitors responded to a fan claiming that Fox had "hit the 'I hate this franchise' trifecta."

In his tweet, the fan wrote:

"Getting the young superstar guard of the future, Tyrese Haliburton, traded because you didn’t like that he was killin when you were hurt, to getting the coach fired, now asking for a trade. D Fox has hit the “I hate this franchise” trifecta."

The Kings superstar responded with a subtle emoji to express his amusement:

At the time of writing, the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets have emerged as strong contenders for De'Aaron Fox

